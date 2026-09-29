Andy Reid Reveals Chiefs Starter Has Been Playing Through Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs have the No. 2 ranked overall offense in the NFL through the first three games of the season.

Their rushing attack has been dominant, led by Kenneth Walker III. The passing game has been explosive at times, but inconsistent as a whole. Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Rashee Rice have by far been the top two pass catchers for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Believes WR Xavier Worthy is Still Dealing With Shoulder Injury

Worthy dislocated and tore the labrum his right shoulder in Week 1 of last season. He was able to play through it after missing a few weeks, but was very limited and didn’t make much of an impact. Worthy had surgery to fix the shoulder during the offseason, but re-injured it during training camp.

As they tend to do with injuries, the Chiefs played it down. Many believed coming into the regular season that it was a non-issue. However, with Worthy off to an underwhelming start in 2026, coach Andy Reid has admitted that Worthy is likely not at 100% and is still feeling the effects of his shoulder injury.

“We’ll just see, we’ll see how it all works out for him as we go forward,” Reid said of Worthy. “He’s busting his tail, and I think every week he’s feeling better with the shoulder issue and doing a good job there.”

Fans Are Growing Impatient With Xavier Worthy

Worthy has posted 10 receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown on the season so far. While that isn’t nothing, fans had higher expectations for the third-year receiver. Worthy was a first-round draft pick in 2024, and is yet to live up to that status.

He may be a bit off due to his shoulder, but that hasn’t prevented the Chiefs from giving him a ton of snaps. Adam Levitan of Establish The Run recently posted that Worthy has run a route on 90% of Mahomes’ drop backs this season, but hasn’t topped 25 yards in a game.

Worthy has also had a few key drops this season. He has not been a deep threat whatsoever despite his 4.2 40-yard dash speed. Tyquan Thornton, who has 45 more receiving yards than Worthy this season, has filled that role.