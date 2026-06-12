Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Provides Update on Shoulder Rehab

A lot of eyes were on the wide receiver corps during Kansas City Chiefs mandatory minicamp this past week.

The group has plenty of question marks heading into the season. Rashee Rice is currently serving jail time and rehabbing from knee surgery. The Chiefs didn’t invest much into the position during the offseason other than re-signing Tyquan Thornton and spending a 2026 fifth-round draft pick on Cyrus Allen.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Says He’s Nearly 100 Percent Recovered From Offseason Shoulder Surgery

When the Chiefs wrapped up minicamp on Thursday, Worthy took some time to speak with the media. He confirmed that he had surgery back in January on the torn labrum he sustained in Week 1 of the 2025 season. Worthy wore the yellow non-contact jersey throughout OTAs and minicamp, but reassured that he is close to being fully recovered.

“Not 100 percent, but just obviously just building there,” Worthy said. “The labrum is a process thing. But, that was just a precautionary thing (wearing the yellow non-contact jersey), something my doctor wanted.”

Worthy also said that he views the injury as a blessing in disguise, and will be stronger coming off of it.

“I had that surgery in January, so it was building on getting stronger and getting back in the flow,” Worthy said. “That might have been the best thing for me, learning how to be a pro, learning how to approach the mental aspect, and getting my body prepared for certain things. I feel like I hit that hard this offseason.”

It seems safe to assume that Worthy will be ready to go without restrictions when the Chiefs begin training camp in late July, given that he doesn’t have a setback. After an injury plagued second season, Worthy will look to pick up where he left off from his impressive rookie year in 2024.

Xavier Worthy Also Sharpening the Mental Part of His Game

Worthy went on to say that being limited physically last season helped strengthen the mental part of his game.

“Learning the area, the zones where i can sit, learning coverages, what Pat (quarterback Patrick Mahomes) likes,” Worthy said. “He (Mahomes) did some 7-on-7, we did that a little bit together. Obviously (I) want to come back and get more throws with him. Just learning the game, like Trav (tight end Travis Kelce) talks about all the time. Getting friendly in zone. Knowing when to run out in man. Just learning those little aspects of the game.”

Finally, Worthy said he is taking the little things more seriously, which he believes will help him accomplish some big picture goals.

“I got goals to get me up to that point,” Worthy said about potentially being a 1,000-yard receiver. “Being better in meetings every day. Coach O’Shea (wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea) will probably talk to you guys about it. Setting goals, being better at meetings every day. Going out to practice early. Getting early catches in. That’s stuff that’s going to build me into getting 1,000 yards. Not wanting it, earning it.”