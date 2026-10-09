5 Chiefs Players Under Pressure Coming Out of the Bye

The Kansas City Chiefs are surely doing some reflecting on how 2026 has unfolded so far.

A lot of things have gone right as they sit atop the AFC with a 4-0 record. Several players have stepped up and made an impact, but others are feeling the pressure to step up during the rest of the season.

Kansas City Chiefs Players Under Pressure Coming Out of Bye Week: Offense

WR Xavier Worthy

Although he’s played more snaps than any other wide receiver on the team, Worthy has caught just 14 passes on 22 targets for 133 yards and one touchdown. While that isn’t nothing, the third-year receiver had much higher expectations than that entering the season.

To his credit, he is coming off his best performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, catching four balls for 70 yards and sealing the game with an onside kick recovery. With Tyquan Thornton down for at least most of the remainder of the year, Worthy to start utilizing his speed to make big plays.

OT Josh Simmons

Simmons is a hot-button issue among Chiefs fans right now. Regardless, there’s no doubt that he will face a tremendous amount of pressure to play well after missing so much time not only this year, but in 2025 as well.

The former first-round pick is immensely talented and could develop into one of the best offensive tackles in the league if he can stay on the field. The rehab status of the bulging disc in his back is still unclear, and Simmons currently has no timetable for a return.

TE Jared Wiley

This was the perfect year for another Chiefs tight end to step up with Travis Kelce entering his 14th season at age 37 years old. Wiley has had some impressive training camps and preseasons during his three-year tenure in Kansas City, but it hasn’t translated to the regular season.

Wiley has been inactive for all four games this season. Second-year man Jake Briningstool has gotten the nod over him each week. Wiley has a nice blend of size and athleticism, but is struggling to stand out from the pack when it counts.

Kansas City Chiefs Players Under Pressure Coming Out of Bye Week: Defense

DT Chris Jones

Jones’ stats haven’t been very eye-popping over the past few years, but he is still making an impact by drawing double-teams and getting a good push. However, the Chiefs quickly need some of that to turn into sack production.

Jones has yet to record a sack on the season, and Kansas City’s defense as a whole hasn’t gotten one in any of its last three games. The Chiefs have an out on Jones’ huge $158.75 million contract this coming offseason. They may have to make a difficult decision on him, unless he forces their hand with a strong finish.

S Alohi Gilman

Gilman is off to a struggling start to his Chiefs career. It’s only been four games, so perhaps he just needs more time to settle in. Hopefully that happens soon, because opposing quarterbacks have strongly attacked the deep middle portion of the field this season.

Gilman ranks 81st out of 93 safeties with a poor 45.2 grade from Pro Football Focus. He has 17 total tackles so far, and not a single pass defensed. With Chamarri Conner now back from injury, perhaps Gilman will be used more as a box safety.