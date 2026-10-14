Chiefs Emerge as Potential Candidate for Week 8 Primetime Flex

The Kansas City Chiefs are always in demand.

Even coming off a 6-11 season in 2025, their first two games of 2026 were in primetime. The Chiefs hosted the Denver Broncos in Week 1 on “Monday Night Football,” then the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 on “Sunday Night Football.” They still have four more primetime games on the docket, and could be in the mix for more.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 8 Matchup vs. Broncos Could Get Flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Philadelphia Inquirer recently noted that the NFL is considering flexing the Eagles-Washington Commanders matchup out of “Sunday Night Football” in Week 8, as both teams currently have losing records.

John Breech of CBS Sports examined the league’s other alternatives for the coveted primetime slot, but doesn’t believe there is a good option. Here is his case against the Chiefs-Broncos being flexed.

“These two teams have already played a primetime game against each other and that came in Week 1 when Kansas City beat Denver on Monday night. Also, the Chiefs are playing on Sunday night in Week 7 against the Seahawks, so that would give them two Sunday night games in a row.”

The Baltimore Ravens-Buffalo Bills matchup would be the strongest contender, but the Ravens playing on the following Thursday rules that game out. Other key contests in Week 8 include the Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers, and Colts-Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chiefs Have Played Back-to-Back Games on Sunday Night Football Before

One of Breech’s reasons for Kansas City not being selected to be flexed in Week 8 is because it plays on “Sunday Night Football” the week prior. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. The Chiefs actually played in back-to-back SNF games in 2018 — and one was due to being flexed.

In Week 6 of that season Kansas City played a scheduled SNF game against the Patriots in New England. With the NFL being well aware they would be featured two weeks in a row, the Chiefs were flexed to SNF in Week 7, hosting the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kansas City lost a tight one to the Patriots 43-40, but beat Cincinnati handily 45-10. Despite the two already meeting in primetime this year, Chiefs-Broncos will be a pivotal matchup, and Kansas City consistently draws strong ratings. The NFL has to announce if it is flexing a game at least 12 days in advance, meaning a decision for Week 8 must be made by October 20.