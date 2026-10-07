Kenneth Walker III Predicted to Accomplish Feat Not Seen in 14 Years

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III is at the center of the NFL world.

He leads the league in rushing yards (537) and total yards from scrimmage (621) on 99 touches. Walker was AFC Offensive Player of the Week back in Week 1, and was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for Septmeber.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III Takes No. 1 Spot in MVP Rankings

Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports released his most recent MVP rankings Wednesday, and topping his list is Walker. A running back has not won the MVP award since Adrian Peterson did with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012.

“The reigning Super Bowl MVP, Walker, has infused life into the Chiefs. Walker leads the NFL in scrimmage yards, rushing yards and yards-per-carry average (6.2). He’s on pace to smash Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record, which has stood for 42 years. If he stays healthy, Walker has a good chance at becoming the first non-quarterback to win league MVP since Adrian Peterson did so back in 2012.”

Walker is on pace to finish the season with 2,283 rushing yards, which would break Eric Dickerson’s all-time single season record of 2,105 yards. That would also be more than Peterson’s 2,097 yards when he won MVP. Walker is one of just four players (Jim Brown, O.J. Simpson, Billy Sims, Christian McCaffrey) to recorded 170+ scrimmage yards three times in a four-week span.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Also Having an MVP-Worthy Season

Coming in at No. 5 on DeArdo’s list is Mahomes, who has thrown for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

“Mahomes’ success moving forward will at least partly depend on how the Chiefs deal with their rash of injuries at receiver. Thornton will be out at least three months after dislocating his ankle, and Rashee Rice is dealing with a tweaked hamstring. The Chiefs are looking into the possibility of re-signing Tyreek Hill, who enjoyed a prolific partnership with Mahomes from 2018-21.”

DeArdo raises a good point when talking about Mahomes’ weapons, but as long as Walker continues his dominance, things will remain opened up in the passing game. If Mahomes wins his third MVP award, he will enter a three-way tie with Tom Brady, Jim Brown, Brett Favre, Johnny Unitas for the third-most in NFL history. Aaron Rodgers owns four, and Peyton Manning has five.