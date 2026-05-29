Raiders OC Shares Response to Increased Tom Brady Involvement

Tom Brady’s first full year as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t go well. He had his hands in the decisions to hire Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly, and the trade for Geno Smith.

All three of those moves were a total disaster. Brady didn’t seem to have much involvement after helping hire the coaching staff and general manager. He’s about as competitive as they come, so he almost certainly doesn’t love the fact that his name is attached to a team that went 3-14 and had the No. 1 pick.

He decided that he couldn’t be as passive this time around. Brady was involved in the decision to hire Klint Kubiak as head coach and drafting Fernando Mendoza at quarterback. He wants to make sure his investment was worthwhile and has decided to be around more this offseason.

In fact, he recently attended the Raiders OTAs. New offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko doesn’t sound worried about possible micromanaging from the legendary quarterback.

“He has been very open, somebody that we can pick up the phone and call, or you see him around the building,” Janocko told reporters. “He’s the greatest of all time, so getting to be around him every day and any knowledge that you can pick up from him, just a great resource to have, and something that it’s very appealing sitting in my chair.”

Brock Bowers Happy to Have Brady Around

Tight end Brock Bowers was with the team the last couple of seasons, so he’s seen Brady’s involvement since Day 1. He noted that Brady’s presence has been expanded this year.

“He’s definitely been around more,” Bowers said. “He’s a resource anytime we need him. It’s really good to have that kind of guy around. I mean, (he’s) the GOAT. It’s great to have him around, and he’ll help with any questions we have.”

It remains to be seen if Brady getting more involved with the team will help in the long run.

Janocko Discusses Mendoza’s Development

The most important thing for the Raiders right now is making sure that Mendoza is being developed properly. That’s likely a big reason Brady is keeping a closer eye on things.

It’s still too early in the process for the Raiders to have a clear evaluation of Mendoza, but the early signs are looking very strong, according to Janocko.

“I think (Mendoza) is a guy that wants to come in and grind every day, work,” Janocko said. “All three of those guys come in every single day and they want to work, they want to learn, they want to be the best in the world.

“He’s got two guys in the room with him that just set an unbelievable example with the way they work, the way they prepare, so he’s able to see that and grow within himself. I think for us, we’re trying to create an environment of competition, trying to create an environment of growth for all three of those guys, no matter where you are in your career.”