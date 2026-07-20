Despite a down year where Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers missed five games due to a lingering knee injury, he was still ranked as the league’s No. 1 TE among NFL executives, coaches, and scouts according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“People inside the league love Bowers’ versatility as an offensive chess piece,” Fowler wrote. “He can line up in the slot, out wide or even as a fullback. He has breakaway speed, too, pushing a top speed of 19.58 mph on a 57-yard touchdown vs. Denver in 2024, per NFL Next Gen Stats.”

“As far as route running, separation, zone instincts, yards-after-catch ability combination — he’s better than the field in those areas,” an NFL coordinator said. “A down year won’t change that.”

Adding to that, Bowers recently landed on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2026 at No. 60, receiving a message from teammate Maxx Crosby and Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz.

Raiders TE Brock Bowers Receives Message From Dalton Schultz, Maxx Crosby

Starting with Maxx Crosby: although he doesn’t believe Brock Bowers can block him, he thinks Bowers should receive more credit for blocking at a high level while also catching the ball.

“I just think elite,” Crosby said regarding Bowers. “He’s one of the most talented guys I’ve seen. He makes the crazy things look normal all the time. I feel like people forget about the other great things of his game, but he’s a very willing blocker. He doesn’t get enough credit for it cause like I said how great he is at getting open and catching the ball but he doesn’t shy away from any type of battle.”

“Can he block you?” the NFL media spokesperson interviewing Crosby asked. “No. No. I love him, but no.”

Dalton Schultz chimed in, saying, “Brock’s sick, dude. He’s almost faster with the ball in his hand, which is weird. We were watching a game, and he had, like, a choice route on the right side. And he took it from, like, the right alley all the way to, like, the left corner of the end zone. He’s a freak with the ball in his hands, and I think he’s only gonna get better.”

Can Bowers Regain Form in 2026?

Absolutely.

Brock Bowers had a minor hiccup in 2025 due to injury, but now that he’s healthy and presumably with improved quarterback play, the sky’s the limit.

Despite missing five games in 2025 due to injury, Bowers led the Raiders in receptions (64), receiving yards per game (56.7) and receiving touchdowns (seven). He’ll be the focal point of the Raiders’ passing attack and has an opportunity to have one of the best individual seasons any tight end has ever had in a single NFL season.

“Wherever he goes, he’s been successful in college and high school with whoever’s coached him,” head coach Klint Kubiak said of Bowers. “Can’t say enough great things about him. Love his work ethic. He is a standard bearer.”