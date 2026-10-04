Raiders Dealt Unexpected Brock Bowers Injury News Right Before Week 4

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the biggest surprises across the NFL to begin the 2026 campaign, as they have raced out to a 3-0 start. Now, they have a huge divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are also undefeated, in Week 4. With kickoff just hours away, though, the Raiders have been dealt some worrying injury news regarding star tight end Brock Bowers.

After missing the first two games of the season with a meniscus injury, Bowers made his season debut in Week 3 and immediately starred for Las Vegas as the center of its passing attack. Bowers was expected to reprise a similar role against the Chiefs, but the Raiders made him a late addition to their injury report with a concerning ailment.

Brock Bowers Dealing With Illness Ahead of Raiders’ Week 4 Action

The No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Bowers has quickly become one of the top tight ends in the league during his first two-plus seasons with the Raiders. He immediately reminded folks of how good he is against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, as he caught 10 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, which powered Las Vegas to victory.

While the Raiders obviously picked up a pair of victories in their first two wins of the season, the offense looked completely different once Bowers was reintegrated into the action. Against a high-powered Chiefs team, Bowers is going to need another big game in order for his team to have any shot at coming out on top.

In a surprise twist, though, it sounds like Bowers isn’t going to be 100% healthy for this game, though. Las Vegas has added Bowers to its injury report, as he is dealing with an illness ahead of this game. The good news for the Raiders, though, is that Bowers’ game designation hasn’t changed, so he is still set to take the field alongside his teammates.

“Raiders TE Brock Bowers (illness) added to injury report vs. the Kansas City Chiefs…,” Paul Gutierrez of Raiders.com shared in a post on X.

Raiders Need Big Game From Brock Bowers in Week 4

Getty Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers.

Bowers may not be fully healthy for this game, but he still should be as productive as ever in a game where the Raiders need him to be at their best. Las Vegas has managed to move the ball on offense, even when he hasn’t been on the field, but again, the Chiefs are a different beast compared to the other teams it has beaten this season.