Raiders Add Surprising WR to Active Roster, Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ wide receiver room hasn’t put up huge numbers this season, but there are some players who have stepped up to make big plays. Perhaps the biggest surprise has been Cody White.

He was added just before the season, but already has three touchdowns on three catches. He hasn’t been putting up big yards, but he’s catching touchdowns when it counts.

The Raiders had already elevated White from the practice squad three times, so they couldn’t do it again. With that in mind, the Raiders announced that they have signed White to the active roster.

To make room for White, Jack Bech was sent to Injured Reserve after fracturing his forearm against the New Orleans Saints. White spent the last three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and got to work with Klint Kubiak last year. It’s clear that he’s using the knowledge of the offensive system to his advantage.

He currently leads the Raiders with three touchdown catches. It remains to be seen how big White’s role will be now that he’s on the active roster. He’s catching touchdowns, but hasn’t been a consistent target. With Bech out, it’ll be interesting to see if his role expands.

Phillip Dorsett is Back

The Raiders can’t seem to quit Phillip Dorsett. He wasn’t part of the final roster just before the season, but the team has decided to bring him back.

Dorsett was signed to the practice squad, which led to Justin Shorter getting let go. He has been on and off the roster a few times at this point. He first came to the Raiders in 2023 and was brought back last season.

This is now the third coaching staff he’s played for with the Raiders. The former first-round pick is 33 now, so he’s likely just a veteran presence to have around. It’s hard to imagine he gets the chance to play many snaps during actual games.

Could Raiders Add Big Name WR?

White joining the active roster isn’t a surprise, but it may not be the last wide receiver move they make. The Raiders are better than anybody expected. At 3-0, the team is on a very good path to getting to the playoffs.

However, wide receiver is still a concern. Three of the top four leaders in receiving yards for the Raiders aren’t wide receivers. While the tight ends have been playing well, the team might like more options.

There could be a few options available. The New York Giants just released Odell Beckham Jr. He’s not the same player he once was, but he could provide some nice depth. Tyreek Hill is still a free agent. Before, it wouldn’t have made sense to sign him, but with the team playing well, he could be worth the risk.

The Raiders could also look to trade for a couple of disappointing former first-round picks. Brian Thomas and Marvin Harrison Jr. could both be on the trade block. They may be worth taking a flyer on. The Raiders could also just let the season play out and address the position in the offseason.