Raiders Land Former Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady Teammate & All-Pro

The Las Vegas Raiders struck out on signing linebacker Christian Elliss from the New England Patriots but still had a need at the position. With options limited in free agency, general manager John Spytek decided to add a familiar face.

According to a March 28 X post from Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, the Raiders have signed free agent linebacker Devin White to a one-year contract.

Notably, White was the No. 5 draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2019 NFL Draft. Spytek was the the director of player personnel for the team that year so he should know the linebacker well.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and won a Super Bowl with White that season. The linebacker can’t be penciled in as a starter yet, but he has a strong chance to make that happen.

Las Vegas lost Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo in free agency this offseason. Elandon Roberts is likely replacing Spillane’s spot as the middle linebacker but the Raiders still have an opening at outside linebacker.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s base defense typically only has two linebackers on the field at a time so there will be some competition to see who will take Deablo’s spot.

Can White Return to Form?

Back during the 2019 draft, many expected the Raiders to take White with the No. 4 pick before they took defensive end Clelin Ferrell. Ferrell is still playing meaningful snaps in the NFL but he hasn’t lived up to his draft status.

For a moment, it looked like passing on White was a huge miss for the Raiders. He was named Second-Team All-Pro in his second season and then to a Pro Bowl in his third season. However, the perception of White has always been better than the reality.

He has never been rated higher than the 124th linebacker in the NFL for a season by Pro Football Focus. While he’s been very productive as a pass rusher for a linebacker, he’s very poor in coverage and run defense.

He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason but was cut before ever playing a snap. He then signed with the Houston Texans but only played in seven games and didn’t put up remarkable stats.

The fact that Spytek is bringing him in is a promising sign. He should know White as well as anybody. Graham is a former linebackers coach and has done excellent work with linebackers since joining the Raiders. Perhaps he can be the one to figure out how to put White’s elite athletic ability to use. The linebacker is only 27.

Will Raiders Draft an LB Early?

Even with the White signing, the Raiders have to consider drafting a linebacker early. That won’t be an option with the No. 6 pick but it could be a position the team might target in the second round.

Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell is considered the best linebacker in the class but he might not be available in the second-round. Carson Schwesinger out of UCLA could be a name to watch. He played under Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly when he was the head coach at UCLA. He’s a player who should be available in the second round and could possibly be available in the third.

