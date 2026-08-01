Former Raiders Linebacker Finds New Home, Signs Deal With Lions

The Las Vegas Raiders made it a priority this offseason to revamp the linebacker room, making two big-time signings by bringing in former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean and Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker on huge three-year deals. As a result, linebacker Devin White, who came over after a brief one-year stint with the Houston Texans, was left without a spot on the roster.

However, he’s now found a new home with the Detroit Lions.

Devin White Signs One-Year Deal With the Lions

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Devin White has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lions.

“Breaking: The #Lions are signing former All-Pro LB Devin White to a 1-year deal, per sources,” Schultz tweeted out. “The Super Bowl champion made 17 starts last season for the Raiders, while recording 174 tackles (3rd-most in the NFL), 11 TFLs and 1 INT.”

White was impactful in his one season with the Raiders. He finished the 2025 season appearing in all 17 games as a starter, racking up 174 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

However, White did have his weaknesses, with 26 missed tackles and a 92.5 passer rating allowed while in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. Those are likely the reasons why general manager John Spytek felt comfortable moving on from him after just one season.

Not to mention the Raiders spending $13 million in base salaries alone for Dean and Walker in 2026.

Nakobe Dean & Quay Walker Expected to Have Major Impact at Linebacker

The good news for the Raiders is they upgraded with the additions of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker.

“I’ve never seen a linebacker that big, like, I’ve never played with a linebacker that looks like the size of me,” Maxx Crosby said regarding Walker. “And he’s like, ‘No, bro, it’s gonna be different.”

ESPN’s Ben Solak believes the Raiders adding both Dean and Walker are among the best positional upgrades any NFL team has made this offseason, and linebackers coach Ronell Williams comments on the additions of Dean and Walker.

“The good Lord blessed y’all with some things that you can’t teach. Quay is 6-foot-4, 245 pounds and he can move. The thing that makes me excited is he has room to grow and develop in his game. With those intangibles and that mindset, [there’s] a ton of plays that Quay is excited about.”

“The coolest part about Nakobe, you watch his film, he’s super violent,” Williams added. “But he’s probably more cerebral, as violent as he is.”

It’s nice to see a former Raider find a new home, but it’s even better knowing the Raiders were able to bring in two linebackers who are expected to be stars in the middle of the defense.