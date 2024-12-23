3 Non-QBs Raiders Can Target After Falling Down Draft Board

The Las Vegas Raiders were in the driver’s seat to earn the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft before their Week 16 19-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to Tankathon, the Raiders have now dropped to No. 6 in the draft order.

While the team is happy to break a 10-game losing streak, it’s a brutal drop for a team desperate for a quarterback. As of right now, there are at least three teams picking before Las Vegas that could draft a quarterback.

If the Raiders don’t have a chance to draft Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, there are still some very good players they could target. Below, we’re going to go through the best non-quarterback Las Vegas could target in the draft.

Travis Hunter, CB/WR Colorado

Depending on where the Raiders end up in the draft and which teams pick in front of them, they may not have a chance at Colorado star Travis Hunter. That said, he’d be a logical player for the team to target if they can’t get a quarterback they like.

General manager Tom Telesco proved with the draft pick of tight end Brock Bowers last year that he likes to target the best player available regardless of need. Hunter is arguably the best overall player in the entire draft class. While it seems likely he’ll be a cornerback full-time in the NFL, he’s shown in college that he can be an impact player as a receiver, as well.

The Raiders have big needs at wide receiver and cornerback and Hunter could help fill both of them if he’s able to play both ways at the NFL level. Missing out on a quarterback would be brutal but Hunter is a generational talent who could be a major difference maker on offense and defense.

Will Johnson, CB Michigan

If the Raiders end up picking outside of the top three, there are a good number of positions they could target. While they could look to address their need at right tackle or either of the offensive guard spots, they may prefer to solve a need they’ve had for years now.

The Raiders have struggled to find stability at cornerback. Jakorian Bennett appears to be a starter going forward but Jack Jones is too inconsistent to be penciled in as a starter next season. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson will almost certainly be on the team’s radar.

He’s arguably the best cornerback in the class and is widely considered the second-best overall prospect in the draft behind Hunter. He has the potential to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL very quickly. Having him next to Bennett would give the Raiders a potentially incredible young cornerback duo. Considering the talent the team has on the defensive line, adding a player like Johnson could take the defense to another level.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR Arizona

The Raiders traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets during the season, which has left the wide receiver room very thin. Jakobi Meyers is a very good receiver but makes more sense as a No. 2 option.

Las Vegas needs a true No. 1 wide receiver and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan is the best talent in the 2025 draft. At 6-foot-5, he’s a massive target but has plenty of speed to separate. Pairing McMillan with Bowers would give the Raiders two huge mismatches on offense. Considering this scenario would involve the team missing out on a top quarterback prospect, the best thing they can hope to do is make life easy for whoever ends up starting next season. Adding a player like McMillan certainly helps accomplish that.