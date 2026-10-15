Raiders Set to Attack Bills with Dylan Laube in Week 6

The Las Vegas Raiders offense, despite boasting a winning record, is in a precarious spot. Despite its offensive production, the unit is becoming increasingly one-dimensional. Unfortunately, the rushing attack is struggling, and it’s something the Raiders cannot help with. Starter Ashton Jeanty continues to push through lingering injuries that temporarily robbed him of his burst and the ability to make clean, crisp cuts.

Rookie Mike Washington doesn’t look ready to take over in a pinch. As a result, the time-tested “running-back-committee” policy will be what the team needs while Jeanty heals up. Yet special teams can become a major factor. This week, the Buffalo Bills come calling, and Dylan Laube becomes an even more important factor for the Silver and Black.

Dylan Laube adds six more on the board for the Raiders 🙌 @LVvsNE on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Ze6EwBjHAW — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

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One Carry

After a stellar career at the University of New Hampshire, the Raiders drafted Laube in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Basically seen as an afterthought as a rookie, Laube tallied just one touch from scrimmage. Meanwhile, he began to ply his trade as a special teamer. Laube scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday against the Patriots. He sat down with Raiders.com to discuss a few topics, one of which was how a touchdown in a blowout carried a little meaning in a blowout loss.

“It’s tough to be super excited about it. It didn’t hit me until the end of the game. . . The NFL is such a long seaosn, too, where you have to go through adversity. That was a tough game for us,”

Instead of celebrating his first trip to pay dirt, Laube kept the focus on the team and the bigger goals. The Raiders needed players like that to understand their roles and impact.

Klint Kubiak said Dylan Laube’s uptick in usage is due to his ability to pass protect, saying the running back is a “reliable” player. #Raiders — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) October 12, 2026

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The Jacoby Ford Drought

Las Vegas hasn’t had a kick return touchdown in 15 years. Jacoby Ford ran back four in his three seasons for the Raiders. While Laube has not taken one to the distance yet, his 30.3 yards per return leads the NFL among returners with more than 10 returns. For many, the aspect of the kick return seems difficult. In contrast, Laube sees things differently.

“I think I’m doing the easiest job on the field. The front nine are doing the hard work. The blocking is so tough. . . You don’t think about anything, it’s that flow state,”

While the return does receive the lion’s share of credit, if the blocking isn’t there, he will not score. Finding the wall and exploding through the gaps makes the play work. Furthermore, a big return gives the offense a short field. With quarterback Kirk Cousins possessing mediocre arm strength, taking vertical shots from the plus side of the 50-yard line.

Dylan Laube https://t.co/IX0APfLsiv — Moe Moton (@MoeMoton) October 14, 2026

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Backfield Reps

As mentioned, Jeanty’s injury opens the door for Laube. Washington will see an increase in reps, as will Laube. However, not as a runner. Laube can run a full route tree. Plus, he can slide into the slot on passing downs. He does not possess the speed of the top two running backs, but his quickness and decisive brand of running make him appear much faster than many would think.

On top of that, the Bills do not do a great job in stopping the pass. According to Football Reference, Buffalo has allowed at least 250 yards passing in four of their five games. The Bills have surrendered eight of their 18 opponent scores to running backs/

Starting linebackers Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams struggle in coverage, allowing opponents to complete 75% of their targets and score 3 touchdowns. Laube, when in the game on offense, will probably face one of them. To him, it’s just about contributing.

” That’s the goal, to impress the team, the coaches. We have a lot of great backs in the room. We each have our own skills.,”

To defeat the Bills, the Raiders do not need Laube to be the star. They will need him to find a lane, either on specials, or as a third-down back, or both, and make a sizable contribution to the effort.