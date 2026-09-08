Raiders Announce Fernando Mendoza Decision Before Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to open the 2026 campaign with a matchup against the Miami Dolphins, and starting under center for them will be the veteran Kirk Cousins. While the Raiders just used the No. 1 overall pick on Fernando Mendoza in the 2026 NFL Draft, Cousins managed to hold him off throughout training camp and secure the starting job for himself.

If Cousins struggles, Mendoza could see time under center at some point this season, but for now, he is set to sit on the sidelines and continue developing behind the scenes. However, on Tuesday, Las Vegas announced a big decision on Mendoza’s official role with the team that will surely catch the attention of fans.

Raiders List Fernando Mendoza as Their Backup Quarterback

After a standout campaign with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2025 (273/379, 3,535 YDS, 41 TD, 6 INT), Mendoza was the obvious choice for the Raiders at the No. 1 overall pick. Rather than throw him into the fire right away, though, Las Vegas is opting to take a slower approach with Mendoza in an effort to aid his development.

Cousins isn’t necessarily the Pro Bowl-caliber player he once was, but he’s a guy who can bridge the gap to Mendoza for the Raiders. Aidan O’Connell also looms as an extra layer of depth with starting experience, and while he doesn’t possess the upside Mendoza has, some have wondered if he could wind up being the team’s preferred backup option to start the season.

There’s a chance that Cousins could struggle early in the season and force Las Vegas to make a change at quarterback. The extent to which the Raiders are willing to go to protect Mendoza from hitting the field before he’s truly ready is unknown, but per the team’s official depth chart, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is currently Cousins’ backup, meaning if something happens to the veteran under center, he will find his way onto the field.

Raiders May Have to Turn to Fernando Mendoza Sooner Than Expected

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 13: Fernando Mendoza #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders leaves the field after the team’s 27-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Raiders fans may be disappointed to see Mendoza get stashed on the bench to begin the season, but the team is doing whatever it can to ensure he becomes their long-term quarterback. If that means gluing him to the sidelines for most of the year, then so be it. Again, though, Cousins isn’t a sure thing under center, so there’s a chance Mendoza takes the field sooner than expected.

Cousins held his own as the Atlanta Falcons backup last season (166/269, 1,721 YDS, 10 TD, 5 INT), but nobody knows how he will fare in a Las Vegas offense that does not feature the same caliber of playmakers he worked with in 2025. Only time will tell, and you can bet all eyes are going to be on Cousins when the Raiders take the field for their season opener against the Dolphins.