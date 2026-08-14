‘I Let My Teammates Down’: Raiders Rookie Fernando Mendoza Displays Veteran’s Honesty in Debut

Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza took his first snaps last night as an NFL quarterback during the team’s 20-26 preseason debut. The former No. 1 pick threw 16 passes, completing ten for 97 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he added six yards on two carries. Fans were heartened by his 10-play 79-yard game that culminated with a touchdown pass to second-year player Jack Bech.

Most importantly, Mendoza accomplished the feat, competing alongside second- and third-string players, many of whom may not see the field during the regular season. From backup linemen like Charles Grant and Atonio Mafi to a reserve rookie running back in Mike Washington Jr., the rookie from Indiana by way of the University of California thrived. With his success, how will this translate against a first-team defense?

No. 1 Pick Fernando Mendoza Makes His Preseason Raiders Debut 🔥 10/16, 97 PYDS, 1 PTD, 0 INT pic.twitter.com/OuUwM3mY00 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) August 14, 2026

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Not Household Names

When players such as Connor Heyward, Jack Bech, and Ian Thomas recorded touches, Mendoza showcased his ability to facilitate and distribute the ball effectively. Additionally, the passing game created opportunities for Washington to break off a notable 53-yard run. When asked about his impressions, Mendoza remained composed and reflective. Paul Gutierrez of Raiders.com talked to Mendoza after the game.

“The first series, I felt a little sped up, so it was good to come back to the sideline and learn from the mistakes. Second series, we were able to score. Third series, I missed a read there. And the fourth series, I thought we had a good thing going; unfortunately, I missed a throw at the end. ”

“Overall, I felt that the group that I was in with blocked fantastically. They had great routes. The run game was good. Unfortunately, I let my teammates down today. But it’s a growing experience,” he continued, “and I feel like we’re all growing, and it showed me that I need to grow a lot.”

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Welcome to the NFL

Mendoza took advantage of his opportunity but realized how quickly the game could get when defenders easily got too hot, generating contact faster. Even the bottom of the depth chart still put heat on Mendoza, sacking him once and hitting him numerous times.

The rookie, to his credit, kept standing up. Behind a makeshift offensive line filled with mostly unproven players, the Raiders quarterback fought through. Granted, 97 yards may not be seen as a significant achievement, but it does represent a step in the right direction for him.

Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza says “I let my teammates down.” Despite a very solid pre season debut. 🎥: By @Sean_Zittel, Vegas Sports Today pic.twitter.com/h5OWjezF5I — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) August 14, 2026

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Obstacles Still Ahead

Head Coach Klint Kubiak already stated that the Raiders’ starting job still belongs to Kirk Cousins. Plus, one solid start doesn’t automatically earn him the job. The work ahead, both in practice and during the remaining games, will dictate how much of a challenge Mendoza poses. Kubiak, on balance, doesn’t seem like a typical or recent coach of the team. He appears engaged in the present while also considering the long-term future.

The easiest, most fan-friendly move would be to throw Mendoza into the fray early. Yet, right now, with polish and game readiness, Cousins provides the better option. As the backup, the responsibility still rests on the rookie’s shoulders. The franchise did not invest the first overall pick and eight figures to just hope he finds a way to succeed. Instead, Kubiak and the Raiders hope to bring the rookie along slowly. Can he continue to show patience while practice and preseason reps accumulate?