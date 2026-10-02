Former NFL WR Names “Largest Part” of Raiders’ Plan to Defeat Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in relatively uncharted waters. For a team that has struggled for almost a quarter-century to regain previous glory, starting 3-0 is an accomplishment. The national media seems to have just caught up with Vegas starting the season undefeated.

Yet, for the next 60 minutes of game time, the franchise will need to renew hostilities with its most bitter rival: the Kansas City Chiefs. For as long as many fans have roamed the Earth, the Chiefs have represented the perennial thorn in their side. Former Atlanta Falcons wideout and current ESPN analyst Harry Douglas cites the biggest reason for the 3-0 start.

“The large part of that is because Nakobe Dean is defensive, and the way he’s been able to play, and I got a tape to show exactly what I mean. He leads them in tackles right now, and he has three forced fumbles.”

Dean, in all honesty, has been the best linebacker the team has had since Khalil Mack left for Chicago, and the numbers tell the exact story.

Nakobe Dean was not letting this run get past him 💪@LVvsNO on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8JSaW5Spzt — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

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Numbers Never Lie

By most metrics. Dean is playing at an elite level, as the numbers bear that out. According to Pro Football Network, which uses an actual fact-based analysis to measure impact, Dean charts well. First, he owns a run defense grade of 94.3, which is 75, the highest. Dean’s ability is not just to make tackles but also to prevent extra yardage. Additionally, the three forced fumbles changed the outcomes of games for the Raiders, giving the offense the opportunity to salt away victories.

Dean also thrives in pass coverage and rushing the passer, where the PFN metrics helped him secure the No. 1 spot on their linebackers list. Douglas elaborates on the key challenges the defense must address moving forward.

“Those were all on first and 10 successes on early downs. That’s the only way that the Raiders are going to be

able to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. You cannot allow Kenneth Walker to turn TW second and eight to second and three because then Kansas City’s entire playbook opens. So, Nakobe Dean and those linebackers, just like that tape we just showed, you have to know where your run gap is but also know where your pass responsibility is.”

Kenneth Walker III gives the Chiefs the balance that the team missed last year. His quick-footed, downhill style is something head coach Klint Kubiak is familiar with. As Walker’s offensive coordinator in Seattle, Kubiak schemed well enough to have Walker not only win a Super Bowl but also take home MVP honors.

“Talking about Mahomes & Kelce, we just gotta make sure we’re on the things we’ve got to handle. Belief is a superpower, we wanna win every game.” Raiders LB Nakobe Dean talks about matching up with Chiefs starts Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce & Kenneth Walker, as well as playing… pic.twitter.com/IEMYQfWoV3 — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) September 30, 2026

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The Plan

Everything in the Chiefs’ offense works off of what Walker does. Every wrinkle is predicated on either how well they can sell the run or effectively gain yardage. As a result, that opens up the play-action, where Patrick Mahomes excels with the vertical pass. Dean, who seems likely to be the defender focused on Walker, along with the Kansas City run game, needs to limit Walker’s effectiveness early on.

By forcing the Chiefs’ offense into a one-dimensional approach, the Raiders can unleash their pass rush. While Mahomes does possess a 13-2 career record against Vegas, making him throw more than he wants to opens up the defensive playbook as well. The Raiders can beat the Chiefs, but they will need to win on the early downs.