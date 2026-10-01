Chiefs Announce Kenneth Walker News Ahead of Matchup vs. Raiders

Among the biggest games of the NFL’s Week 4 slate is the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both teams will look to move to 4-0 on the season and take sole possession of first place in the AFC West. A big reason why the Chiefs are undefeated is the performance of running back Kenneth Walker III, who received some huge news on Thursday.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September

The Chiefs took to social media to announce that Walker has been given September’s AFC Offensive Player of the Month award.

This was a no-brainer by the NFL. Walker has completely transformed Kansas City’s offense. He has been its workhorse, totaling 76 touches through the first three games of the season. Walker leads the league in rushing yards with 360.

He also recorded 82 receiving yards on 11 receptions, and four total touchdowns. This is already the second accolade Walker has earned this season, as he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week back in Week 1. He accumulated 191 total yards and two touchdowns against the Denver Broncos in that game.

Walker has been on an absolute tear since Week 15 of last season when he was with the Seattle Seahawks. During that span, he has racked over 100 total yards from scrimmage in seven out of nine games. Speaking of accolades, he was also named the MVP of Super Bowl LX.

Kenneth Walker III Could Be in Line for Historic 2026 Season

Walker has ran the ball with an incredible combination of speed and power this season. Per Pro Football Focus, that has led to him forcing a whopping 35 missed tackles — the most in the NFL.

That puts Walker on pace for 198 missed tackles on the season, which would blow the current record of 90 by Josh Jacobs out of the water. If Walker maintains his current pace, he will pass Jacobs in Week 9.

Kansas City has been longing for a legitimate running game for several years, and it now may have more that it could have dreamed of. The addition of Walker hasn’t just elevated the rushing attack, but has opened up things for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the passing game.