Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is in hot water after a video was posted on Instagram by @everythingkrisxo, where she makes a statement about the now-QB of the New York Jets.

Developing: Allegations Surface Against Ex-Raiders QB Geno Smith

She posted a video online accusing Smith of attacking her during an alleged altercation. In the video’s caption, the woman made several claims regarding Smith and his personal life while alleging that he physically assaulted her.

“Today is the day. Geno Smith beat my a** cause he hates taking care of his special needs kid and can’t be left alone with him because he’d rather watch s*x online and play Call of Duty,” the woman wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

During the recording, the woman can be heard making additional accusations while sounding visibly emotional outside of what is presumed to be Smith’s residence. Smith can also be heard in the video saying, “She just called the police,” while apparently speaking on the phone. She also recorded and posted a video where Smith was talking to multiple police officers.

At this time, there have been no publicly confirmed details regarding the alleged incident. No police reports, arrests, charges, or official statements have been released. The allegations remain unverified, and Smith has not publicly responded to the claims.

What Happens Next?

The biggest question surrounding the situation is whether additional information will surface in the coming days. Allegations shared on social media can generate significant attention, but teams and league officials generally wait for verified facts before making any determinations.

The Raiders should be glad they now have Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins in the building, because Smith could cause a major distraction for the Jets, who acquired him in a trade with the Raiders along with a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round selection.

“Complete full circle moment back to where it all began,” Smith told NFL Network in a text. “I’m excited to connect with my new teammates and coaches and everyone in the building as well as build a new relationship with the fan base and community.”

Well, will Smith be able to build a new relationship with the fan base and community after something like this pops up on social media?

Until further details are released, there are more questions than answers. The allegations have quickly become a topic of discussion among the NFL community, but the facts remain limited.

As the story develops, Smith will have to provide additional clarity. For now, the allegations remain unverified, and no official findings or legal actions have been announced regarding the incident.