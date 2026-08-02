Raiders Linked to 1,000-Yard RB After Cutting Veteran

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ running game is going to be very important this season. The team has two new quarterbacks coming in, and there are major question marks at wide receiver.

New head coach Klint Kubiak loves to run the ball, so he’ll give Ashton Jeanty a lot of carries. However, the Raiders can’t just rely on one running back all year.

They did draft Mike Washington Jr., who could have a big role this season. Dylan Laube is also on the roster, but he’s more of a third-down running back and special teams contributor.

The Raiders just released Chris Collier, who was one of the more veteran running backs on the roster. The team has seemed interested in adding another veteran. They already worked out former Pro Bowler Miles Sanders, but he left Las Vegas without a contract.

The team has decided to bring in three more running backs for visits. According to the NFL transaction wire, the Raiders took a close look at Kenny McIntosh, Dare Ogunbowale and James Robinson.

Robinson is the most notable name on the list. During his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he rushed for 1,070 yards. He hasn’t been able to replicate that success and was most recently in the UFL.

McIntosh worked with Kubiak on the Seattle Seahawks last season, so there’s familiarity there. Ogunbowale has been in the NFL for nearly a decade and spent the last. He’s more of a receiver out of the backfield and has never rushed for 200 or more yards in a season.

Jeanty Says There’s Different Energy in Vegas

The 2025 Raiders were about as bad as it gets. The team couldn’t make plays on the field, coaches got fired midseason and they ended with the worst record in the NFL.

There just weren’t good vibes around the building. Jeanty is only in his second year with the franchise, but he’s already noticed a big difference.

“There’s different energy and urgency in the building, and I truly believe that it starts from the top down,” Jeanty told reporters. “So, I love what I’m seeing so far from everybody and it’s only gonna continue to grow and get better.”

Jeanty Being More Vocal As a Leader

Jeanty is going to have a massive role on the offense this season. Last year was a bit of a disappointment, but it’s hard to put all of the blame on him.

With Jeanty expected to be a focal point of the offense, he’s going to be expected to take on more of a leadership role. He has started to show that side of his personality more in training camp.

“I think being more vocal for sure,” Jeanty said. “I mean, it’s always tough being in the first year trying to figure out so much stuff. But this year, there’s a lot of expectations for me and I think I’ve got to make a big jump. I think that starts with helping my teammates as well and just being a better teammate. So, I think that starts with leadership.”