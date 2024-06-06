Raiders Could Upgrade Key Position by Signing Ex-Broncos 4-Time All-Pro

The Las Vegas Raiders had a solid safety duo in Tre’von Moehrig and Marcus Epps last season. Both played all 17 games last season but Epps didn’t catch a single interception last season.

He’s more of a run stopper than being great in coverage and the Raiders could have the chance to upgrade at one of the safety spots. Former Denver Broncos safety and four-time All-Pro Justin Simmons remains a free agent as he continues to look for a new team.

He has 30 interceptison in his career and could be the type of ballhawk the Raiders have needed at the safety position. Epps would still have a role and value in the run game but Simmons would provide more upside in coverage. He was an All-Pro as recently as last season so he’s still playing at a high level.

Simmons is 30 so he may not have many more years left of being one of the top safeties in the NFL but there’s no reason to believe he’s declined much in the last several months since the season ended. It remains to be seen what his asking price could be but it can’t be too high considering how late in free agency it is. If the Raiders can get Simmons at a discount, it’d be worth it to upgrade the safety position.

Marcus Epps Is a Favorite of the Coaching Staff

One reason why the Raiders wouldn’t consider signing Simmons is due to Epps’ status with the team. He’s a team captain and the coaching staff likes him a lot. Safeties coach Gerald Alexander recently spoke very highly of Epps.

“He plays a clean game, and what I mean by that is he does all the little things, right?” Alexander said during a June 4 press conference. “First and foremost having a really good understanding of what his responsibility is, where he’s supposed to be, having an understanding of how to move out there on the field, getting his alignment and his teammates in positions to also do the things that they need to do. That’s what it comes down to, being a primary role of a communicator.”

Epps may not be much of a turnover machine but he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and has been a great leader for a young secondary.

Las Vegas Raiders Have Intriguing Young Safeties

Another reason a Simmons signing is unlikely would be due to some young players the Raiders have added in recent years. Chris Smith II was a fifth-round pick last year but rarely saw the field. Isaiah Pola-Mao is an intriguing player who caught his first career interception last season and could see his role increase. There’s also rookie seventh-round pick Trey Taylor, who could end up being one of the steals of the draft.

The Raiders’ safety room is very interesting and could be deep if some of these young players continue to improve. Simmons is a proven star and one of the best defensive backs in the NFL but he may be more inclined to go to a team that needs his services more. If there are any issues in practice or any injuries, Simmons should definitely be on the Raiders’ radar.