Major Kirk Cousins-Vikings Trade Update Emerges: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders likely didn’t think Kirk Cousins would eventually have trade value when they signed him in free agency. He was signed late in the game, so there wasn’t a ton of interest in him.

However, Cousins has outperformed expectations for the Raiders this season, which has led to speculation that he could be traded. The Minnesota Vikings quickly stood out as the obvious fit.

The team started off 6-0, but has been held back by poor quarterback play. That has led to back-to-back losses. Cousins spent six years in Minnesota, so he knows the team and offense well. The Raiders have maintained that they want Cousins to continue starting and that they aren’t ready to pivot to rookie Fernando Mendoza yet, but if the Vikings are willing to trade a good draft pick, Las Vegas has to listen.

Minnesota is in the market for a quarterback, and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they are now focused on trying to trade for Cousins over other options like Daniel Jones or Geno Smith.

“Vikings have identified Raiders QB Kirk Cousins as a prime trade candidate ahead of today’s 4 pm ET deadline, per league sources. The clock is ticking to get a deal done,” Schefter wrote on X.

Does Cousins Move the Needle for the Vikings?

Cousins is coming off of his worst game of the season, throwing three interceptions against the San Francisco 49ers. Outside of that performance, he has been really solid for the Raiders.

He is second in the NFL in touchdown passes (20) and fifth in passing yards (2,340). He’s been doing this with virtually no run support and one of the weakest wide receiver rooms in the league.

The Vikings have arguably the best defense in the league. The offense has talent, and Kevin O’Connell is a proven playcaller. All they really need is a quarterback.

Trading for Cousins doesn’t make them Super Bowl favorites, but it does make them more interesting. The Vikings have a Super Bowl defense, so all they need is a solid offense. Cousins is proving right now that he can lead a top-10 offense. If the Raiders are willing to play ball, it’d be a worthwhile move for the Vikings to make.

Fernando Mendoza Still Happy to Learn From Cousins

Trading Cousins would mean a full pivot to Fernando Mendoza for the Raiders. They have been apprehensive to play the rookie quarterback. They clearly believe that it’s better to give the rookie a season before throwing him into the fire.

That said, getting a high draft pick from the Vikings might be too good to refuse. For Mendoza, he has enjoyed learning behind Cousins, so there’s no pressure for the Raiders to make a move.

“I love Star Wars,” Mendoza said, via The Athletic. “I think it’s like (Cousins is) Master Yoda out there, and I’m trying to get all the information from him. He’s playing at an MVP-caliber level, and him being so receptive to me, and answering all my questions, and looking out for me is super special. He’s stuck his neck out for me and really helped me along the way.”