Raiders Ripped for Giving One of Worst Contract of Free Agency

Many have given the Las Vegas Raiders high marks for their offseason. Not only did they land their quarterback of the future in Fernando Mendoza, but they also added an exciting young head coach and a Pro Bowl center.

However, not everybody is buying into the idea that the Raiders had a great offseason. They did have to overspend on some free agents, and there are still question marks surrounding Mendoza and new head coach Klint Kubiak.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell gave the Raiders a “C” grade for their offseason, and a big reason for the average grade was thanks to the contract they gave defensive end Kwity Paye in free agency.

“The Raiders also dished out $16 million per year to Paye in what I thought was one of the worst free agency contracts this offseason,” Barnwell wrote. “Paye ranked last among qualifying edge rushers in pass rush win rate. Las Vegas further spent on defense by bringing in not one, but two, free agent linebackers in Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean. The Raiders also re-signed Malcolm Koonce and traded for nickel Taron Johnson. On offense, they brought in Jalen Nailor to help a very lacking wide receiver room.

“The Raiders are a tough team to evaluate in this type of exercise. I don’t love most of their decisions this offseason, and the one I really thought was great didn’t end up happening. It’s hard to fault them for not trading Crosby when they essentially did, but the players they brought in — and what they spent to do that — in their free agency spending spree were not ideal.”

Barnwell Also Doesn’t Like Linderbaum Contract

One questionable signing isn’t enough to give a team a “C” when they’ve done a lot of other good things in the offseason. Signing Tyler Linderbaum could end up being one of the most impactful signings of the offseason.

However, Barnwell thinks the Raiders gave him way too much money.

“There are certainly arguments for the signing,” Barnwell wrote. “Linderbaum is one of the best centers in the league and in the prime of his career. Players like that don’t often reach the free agent market. And there could be extra value in a rookie franchise quarterback pairing up with a high-quality, experienced center. But how high of a number does that take you to? It’s a tough sell to get all the way to $27 million.”

Barnwell Likely Too Low on Raiders Moves

It’s also important to note that Barnwell did not count the Raiders’ drafting of Mendoza in his grade, as they had the No. 1 pick and it was an easy decision. It seems like an unfair decision to not count the most impactful move the team made this offseason.

Also, the Raiders were only going to get Linderbaum if they gave him that money. Otherwise, they could be looking at Jordan Meredith starting at center again. The Paye contract is worthy of criticism, especially since Maxx Crosby is returning, but that’s not enough to suggest they didn’t have an excellent offseason.