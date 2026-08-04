Raiders Late-Round Rookie Turning Heads Early During Training Camp

There’s a lot to look forward to with all the new additions on the Las Vegas Raiders, and one name that’s garnering attention during training camp is 2026 sixth-round pick, wide receiver Malik Benson.

According to ESPN’s Ryan McFadden, Benson has been one of the top three wideouts for the Raiders through six practices, alongside veterans Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor.

Something that speaks to both Benson and the other wideouts competing for that WR3 role.

Raiders Rookie Malik Benson Already Turning Heads

There’s still plenty of time for guys like Dont’e Thornton and Jack Bech, two early-round draft picks from a year ago, to earn that WR3 role, but Benson has been turning heads early on and could solidify a crucial role on offense.

“He’s got a good head start, playing good football,” Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said regarding Benson. “He has a lot in front of him, a lot that he needs to prove to us.”

Wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni also commented on Benson’s performance during training camp, saying, “Malik’s doing a good job, pleased with his improvements progress long way to go still a rookie, makes those rookie mistakes, but I’m pleased with his effort and attitude. He’s extremely coachable, and I’m pleased with where he is going.”

He’s not going to win that WR3 role just by a few good practices during training camp, but there’s a lot of optimism surrounding Benson and his progress as it gets closer to the start of the season.

More on Benson

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had this to say about Malik Benson during the 2026 NFL Draft:

“A deep-ball weapon, Benson is a fleet-of-foot athlete who can really fly once he opens up on downfield patterns (caught 11 of 17 targets of 20-plus yards in 2025). He can loosen coverage with the threat of his speed, but lacks the rhythm and efficiency to easily separate at the top of routes. He extends well to pull the ball in, although his lack of desired size and strength will be tough to mask in NFL traffic.”

There are some nuances he’ll have to work on, but the sky’s the limit for the 23-year-old wideout.

NFL insider Albert Breer pinned Benson as a “darkhorse” to watch at wide receiver for the Raiders, writing, “one darkhorse to watch would be sixth-round pick Malik Benson, who has made a bunch of plays, proven himself as a worker, and plays with a chip on his shoulder.

One last parting message on Benson comes from Raiders’ offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko, where he had this to say about the young wideout:

“We’re going to want to maximize what he does, how he comes off the ball, be able to challenge him mentally and do different things with him, and just see him grasp the offense and take it from the meeting room to the field.”

The continued progress of Benson is something to keep an eye on, and the hope is he, along with the other young wide receivers, will continue to grow and become reliable targets for Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza.