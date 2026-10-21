Mark Davis Sends Clear Message on Kirk Cousins Amid Losing Streak

There was excitement surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason due to the addition of No. 1 pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Though Mendoza is the future at quarterback, the team decided to sign Kirk Cousins in free agency.

He was anointed the starter upon signing, but he definitely had an advantage over the rookie considering he’s worked with head coach Klint Kubiak before. The Raiders decided to start Cousins in Week 1, and he’s played very well.

His 14 passing touchdowns are tied for the most in the NFL. There are still plenty of people eager to see Mendoza play, but that’s not going to happen if Cousins keeps playing like a Pro Bowler.

Owner Mark Davis is the one person who could force the coaching staff to put Mendoza in, but he’s not one to meddle in football operations. Plus, he had some very high praise for Cousins.

“Fantastic,” Davis said of Cousins’ play in an interview with The New York Post. “Couldn’t be better.”

Davis went even deeper with his praise for the veteran quarterback.

“Just watching him play, he sees the field really well,” Davis said. “He goes to his first, second and third reads very consistently, very fast. And he’s a tough SOB. He wants to win.”

Raiders’ Woes Aren’t on Cousins

The Raiders are on a three-game losing streak, but it’s not on Cousins. The team has the seventh-best passing offense in the NFL right now and is averaging 27.0 points per game.

They’re also doing this with no running game and questionable wide receiver talent. Cousins also didn’t have star tight end Brock Bowers for the first two games of the season.

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski doesn’t think that Cousins is at fault for the recent losing streak.

“I don’t think Kirk is the problem,” Gronkowski said on “The Gronk & Jules Show” on Fox Sports. “I think the Raiders just don’t know how to win yet.

“After being the organization that they’ve been over the last couple of years, a laughing stock a little bit in that division. And now they’re good. They’re very solid. This team’s product on the field is legit. Kirk is playing lights out.”

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Mendoza Is Going to Have to Wait to Play

If Cousins is going to keep playing at a high level, Mendoza is likely going to redshirt this season. He’ll get chances to play late in games occasionally, but him starting doesn’t seem like an option unless Cousins gets hurt.

That’s not a bad thing for the Raiders. There are plenty of examples of quarterbacks not playing their first year who go on to have success. The team still has issues on the offensive line and wide receiver, so it’s not the best situation for a rookie.

Next year, the Raiders will have a chance to continue upgrading the offense, which will help Mendoza. Now, if the team keeps losing, it might not be a bad idea to give the rookie a start or two at the end of the season, but it’s still too early to know if they’ll need to take that step.