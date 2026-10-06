Rob Gronkowski Gives Honest Thoughts on Brock Bowers-Michael Mayer Duo

The Las Vegas Raiders couldn’t pull off the upset against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, but the loss wasn’t on the tight ends. Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer combined for 14 catches, 168 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders have one of the weaker wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but they may also have the best tight end room. Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been part of some very good tight end duos. In fact, the 2,237 receiving yards he and Aaron Hernandez combined for in 2011 is the record for most yards by a tight end duo in a single season.

Gronkowski was asked what kind of advantage the Raiders could have with the 12 personnel packages, and he’s very high on its potential.

“I think it’s the best possible personnel that you can have in the game if you got two tight ends that are suitable for that situation,” Gronkowski told Heavy Sports. “I think it’s the hardest to defend. You can work off of so much. It can be a play action, it could be a run, it can be a pass, just as long as the tight ends are suitable. And in this case, it reminds me of a lot of situations that I’ve been in with Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer at the tight end position. I think it’s the best personnel in the game of football. They have two tight ends out there only if they’re capable of doing what they’re asked to do, so it’s a great combo, and I would say they’re contributing to why they are winning games.”

Gronkowski Not Ready to Call Bowers Best TE in NFL

When Bowers came into the NFL as a rookie, he was almost immediately the best receiving tight end in the league. He missed a bunch of games in his second season and missed the first two games to start this season, so he hasn’t been able to show off as much.

However, when he does play, he’s a dominant force, but Gronkowski is not ready to say that he’s the best tight end in football right now.

“It’s Trey McBride,” Gronkowski told Heavy Sports when asked who the best tight end in the NFL is right now. “He’s been the most consistent over the last two years. He’s been healthy. He’s been putting up numbers with all different types of quarterbacks. There are definitely contenders; there’s no doubt about it. George Kittle. The guy’s playing beastly. I did not expect him to be at this level after the Achilles injury. Guy is just a savage out there. He’s an absolute animal the way he’s playing, the best overall tight end in both phases of the game, George Kittle, as of right now. Brock Bowers just hasn’t been healthy.

“… You know, the top five can easily switch, the No. 1 position can easily switch. We’ve got to play out the season now, but Brock Bowers and George Kittle will be right up there in that mix if they stay healthy.”

Bowers Played Well Coming Off Injury

The good news for Bowers is that the surgery he had just before the season hasn’t slowed him down. In two games, he has 16 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

He’s clearly the focal point of Klint Kubiak’s offense. Mayer has also been playing well. With Mayer getting a contract extension before the season, the Raiders could have an elite tight end duo for years to come.