Maxx Crosby Finally Reveals Thoughts on Raiders HC Klint Kubiak

One of the selling points for Klint Kubiak to take the Las Vegas Raiders‘ head coaching job was the thought of being able to work with star defensive end Maxx Crosby. However, when the team held Kubiak’s introductory press conference, Crosby was noticeably absent.

That was the first major sign that he could get traded. Eventually, the Raiders did agree to send Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens, but then they backed out of the deal.

Crosby hasn’t spoken to the media since, and also hasn’t publicly spoken about his thoughts on Kubiak. He finally did his first press conference since the trade fell through. He had the chance to talk about Kubiak and the state of the Raiders.

“I’m fired up. Everyone knows my love and appreciation for this organization,” Crosby told reporters on Wednesday. “That never changed from Day 1. It’s a part of the business. There’s a lot of other things that don’t need to be discussed. But ultimately, I’m exactly where I want to be. I’m excited, just being here with this group. We have an extremely smart and great leader of men in Klint Kubiak. A coaching staff that is very detailed, very intentional with everything we’re trying to accomplish … and establish a foundation so that when the season comes, we’re not out there making (expletive) up. We go out and play football and we have a plan.

“I feel like we have a lot of young energy in the building. I’m 28 years old and I feel like the old man in the room now. It’s crazy but at the same time, everybody’s doing their part, everyone’s learning, everyone’s trying to be the best version of themselves.”

Crosby Not Ready to Make Predictions

Crosby has only experienced one winning season in his career, but things are finally looking up for the Raiders. They added No. 1 pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza and an exciting young head coach in Kubiak.

Despite that, Crosby isn’t ready to make any predictions about the season.

“I’m not into making predictions, getting too high, too low,” Crosby said. “I’ve been there before and I’m always going to be overly optimistic. If you don’t believe, you have no chance. For me, coming into every single season, I believe we play this game to win. … I think Klint has done an awesome job. (Rob Leonard) has done an awesome job. We have new coaches all over the place. We have a lot of new energy, and it’s different, but we’re learning on the fly. … We got a lot of new guys on the roster. It’s a process, and you just have to buy into it every day. You can’t look too far down the road. You can’t look in the past. All that is irrelevant. It’s all about where your feet are at. … Being present and focused on getting better because that’s going to give us the best chance when it comes to Sundays.”

Crosby Trade Looking Unlikely

There has been renewed talk of a possible Crosby trade after the Cleveland Browns traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, but it still seems likely he stays put in Las Vegas for now.

It’s possible that a team makes the Raiders an offer they can’t refuse in an effort to keep up with the Rams, but it’s hard to imagine they’ll accept anything less than the two first-round picks the Ravens previously offered.