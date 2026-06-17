Raiders Get Blunt Maxx Crosby Message Before 2026 Season

The trade speculation surrounding Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby won’t be going away unless the Silver and Black come out of the gate strong to start the 2026 NFL season.

After the trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell through due to the failed physical, the Crosby speculation died down. However, after Myles Garrett’s trade to the Los Angeles Rams, conversations about the veteran pass rusher have resurfaced.

Last season with the Raiders, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense, leading to a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

Amid the speculative conversations, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders need to move on from Crosby before the season starts.

“In Crosby’s case, he’s already been traded once,” Sobleski wrote in a June 16 article. “Considering how many teams still need pass-rush help, his value should still remain relatively high, even if it’s not quite to the level the Raiders were supposed to receive from the Baltimore Ravens. Like Myles Garrett, Crosby is a player ready to win now when the organization isn’t.”

Raiders Insider Shares Two Teams Keen on Maxx Crosby

If Crosby proves he’s fully recovered from the torn meniscus and returns to his usual level of play, there will likely be no shortage of teams interested in acquiring him before the end of the season. With that in mind, Raiders on SI’s Hondo Carpenter recently identified two teams that have interest in the star pass rusher.

“Let’s talk about the Maxx Crosby trade rumors,“ Carpenter said on the June 13 edition of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast. “I know there are a lot of fans who, after the season, when we talked about it, mocked me, got mad, and even had people threaten me.

“Then, bam, you saw him get traded to Baltimore. Okay, I am telling you there is a lot of interest in Maxx Crosby. Two teams specifically are nuclear hot: the Eagles and the 49ers.“

49ers Insider Issues Maxx Crosby Update

As for the San Francisco 49ers, in a June 15 video on his YouTube channel, 49ers on SI’s Grant Cohn shared an update on where the team stands in its interest in the veteran pass rusher.

“The 49ers aren’t necessarily done making moves this offseason,“ Cohn said. “According to a source, they’re one of several teams that are still interested in trading for Maxx Crosby.

“What it would take to trade for Maxx Crosby would be a first-round pick and a player, or a first-round pick and a second-round pick. I say the Niners should make both offers. Let the Raiders pick what they want. You can have a first and a second or a first and Mykel Williams.”

It will be interesting to see if the Raiders do hold onto the player to start the season. Nonetheless, if the team struggles out of the gate, the speculation will only get louder as the trade deadline approaches later this year.