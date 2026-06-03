Raiders DC Rob Leonard Makes Feelings Clear on Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders will have Maxx Crosby on their defensive line after the player’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell through after a failed physical. Nonetheless, the rebuilding Silver and Black will have Crosby’s leadership and habits on a young team.

Despite the injury that he would later need surgery on, Crosby put up good numbers in the 2025 season. Last campaign, the Raiders edge rusher played 935 total snaps, leading to a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade.

Moreover, Crosby generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

On June 3, new Las Vegas defensive coordinator Rob Leonard shared his thoughts on still having the chance to coach Crosby.

“Probably the biggest reason I came here was the opportunity to coach him,” Leonard told reporters. “So to help, it’s awesome to help him toward some of his goals, as well as the defense in this organization. I think of how much he’s given and sacrificed to this place. To help make something that we’re all proud of would be really cool.”

Moreover, Leonard provided a quick update on how Crosby is doing in his rehab, as the veteran might have a chip on his shoulder about how the situation with the Ravens went down.

“You know, Maxx; I mean, if he could be, he’s doing everything he can but practice,” Leonard added. “So meetings, attended walkthroughs, out there stretching. He’s fully involved. I was just happy he was back. Once he’s back, he’s back. I was excited.”

Raiders HC Gives Maxx Crosby Timeline

Meanwhile, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak also recently shared an injury update on the pass rusher and what their potential timeline is until he can go out and practice.

“That’s the goal [to have Crosby ready for training camp],” Kubiak told reporters on May 20. “He’s still the first one in the building every day, working. He’s a leader on our team, and when he’s out there, you feel his presence. Yes, we’re counting on him being there for training camp, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Maxx was ahead of schedule.”

Maxx Crosby Trade Speculation Conversations Are Returning

Even though the future of Crosby is with the Raiders and the trade speculation has quieted down, the trade of Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams has again ramped up that conversation.

Any NFC team that wants to bolster its pass rush to match what the Rams will be throwing at them could look at Crosby as a potential target, which is why Raider Nation Radio’s Q Myers stated that he wouldn’t be surprised to see the conversation over the veteran edge rusher continue all summer and up until the deadline.

“What this [Myles Garrett] trade really did to me is it furthers that conversation of will Maxx Crosby get traded?” Myers said on the June 2 edition of the “Raiders Squad Show.” “Is he going to get traded? I think that conversation is going to pop up even more than it would have.

“I thought it was going to wait until the regular season and then maybe the trade deadline, but now I think you’re going to hear it throughout the course of the summer.”