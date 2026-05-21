Insider Issues Definitive Update on Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors

If there was one word that could be used to describe the Las Vegas Raiders‘ offseason, it would probably be chaos. The Raiders have been in the thick of a handful of the biggest storylines over the past few months, whether it be the addition of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (Fernando Mendoza), the hiring of Klint Kubiak to be their new head coach, or their failed Maxx Crosby trade.

After he requested a trade at the beginning of the offseason, Crosby was initially shipped off to the Baltimore Ravens, only for them to pull out of the deal at the last minute due to a failed physical. Whispers of a Crosby trade have continued to linger in the wake of this aforementioned snafu, but one NFL insider has confidently put these rumors to bed for good.

Raiders Aren’t Going to Trade Maxx Crosby This Offseason

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After he was shut down prematurely in 2025 as Las Vegas attempted to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Crosby’s relationship with the team deteriorated, which led to his aforementioned trade request. However, Crosby’s recovery from the offseason surgery he underwent to fix a meniscus injury he was dealing with spooked Baltimore, leading it to kill the deal.

That has left Crosby’s status in flux for the past couple of months. While the Raiders could conceivably still look to trade him, his market isn’t as robust as it once was. Beyond that, there’s also the question of what Crosby wants, as reports have now indicated that he is committed to sticking with the only team he has ever played for during his time in the NFL.

Crosby’s absence from OTAs has led folks to believe that he could once again be angling for a trade, but it seems to just be part of his offseason plan. According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom, Crosby is intent on putting together a monster season for the Raiders, and now that he’s content to stick around, the team doesn’t have much of a desire to move him.

“Crosby is working out on his own and not taking part in Las Vegas’s offseason practices, but league sources said he continues to throw himself into his recovery,” La Canfora reported. “Crosby has told friends around the league he is as fired up as ever to have a monster season in the public fallout of the Ravens bailing on an agreed-upon trade, and he was never going to be fully cleared for football activities in time for the start of May Organized Team Activity practices.”

Maxx Crosby Could Be Set for Monster Season in 2026

Crosby has always played with a chip on his shoulder, but now, he is the victim of one of the biggest slights in NFL history. The Ravens had a huge deal for him that was about to cross the finish line, but for one reason or another, they did not feel comfortable pulling the trigger on it. If you think Crosby isn’t going to take that personally, you are wrong.

The first step for Crosby involves getting fully healthy, and while he continues to make good progress in his injury rehab, he isn’t there just yet. The hope is still that Crosby will be ready for the start of the season, and assuming he is, teams across the league better watch out, because you can bet that the superstar pass rusher is going to be hunting quarterbacks with a newfound vengeance in 2026.