Mike Washington Jr. Reveals Mindset That Could Transform Raiders’ Run Game

The Las Vegas Raiders have some new players on the squad this year, with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza leading the way in that category, as he’s expected to eventually be the new face of the storied NFL franchise.

Although Mendoza is the rookie that everyone is keeping a close eye on in Las Vegas right now for obvious reasons, he’s not the only rookie making noise during Raiders training camp.

Mike Washington Jr. Wants to Bring ‘Physical’ Mindset to Raiders Run Game

Along with Mendoza, who has been getting a lot of high praise during his first training camp with the Raiders, rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. has also made his presence known ahead of the 2026 NFL regular season.

The Arkansas product burst on the scene last week during the Raiders’ first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, breaking out for an impressive 53-yard run. The rookie is now on the map for Raiders fans, and he’s looking to impose his will in the running back room with his physicality on the field, via Matt Holder of SB Nation.

“Really just being physical and coming in and running with that mindset,” Washington said. “When you run with a physical mindset, nobody really wants to tackle you. Especially being a bigger back, nobody really wants to deal with that physicality.”

There’s no question that Ashton Jeanty is the lead back in head coach Klint Kubiak’s offense, but adding a bruising back like Washington into the mix makes the Raiders’ run game that much more dynamic heading into the 2026 campaign.

Jeanty and Washington seem to be trending toward being the ideal two-headed monster out of the backfield for Las Vegas, which obviously will also help the passing game, whether it be veteran Kirk Cousins or Mendoza under center come Week 1.

Klint Kubiak Wants ‘More Ops’ for Mike Washington Jr.

With two preseason games left on the schedule for the Raiders, starting with the Houston Texans on the road on Thursday, Washington will be getting his fair share of carries.

Kubiak made that clear, as he was impressed with what the rookie did in the first preseason game against the Cardinals.

“Pleased with what Mike did,” Kubiak said of Washington. “Mike did some good things. Just like he practice, I think he was the same player that we’ve seen in practice. Had a big run, and just got to keep giving him more ops as this preseason goes.”

Rookies Malik Benson, Washington and Mendoza will continue to be under the microscope in these two final preseason games, with all three of these players potentially playing a big role on this new-look squad during the 2026 NFL season.

The Raiders have the potential to be a special team on offense this season if everything comes together right out of the gate for the three-time Super Bowl champions.

Las Vegas will take on the Texans this week and then face the San Francisco 49ers next week before heading into the regular season, with the Miami Dolphins as the first matchup on the schedule for the silver and black.