Klint Kubiak Drops Intriguing Hint About Raiders’ Wide Receiver Depth Chart

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their first NFL preseason game, with the team falling to the Arizona Cardinals on their home field at Allegiant Stadium.

Despite the 27-14 loss to the Cardinals in Las Vegas, the storied franchise showed flashes of promise in several areas, including the receiving corps, with Jack Bech and rookie wideout Malik Benson making an impression.

One of the biggest concerns for the Raiders ahead of the start of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins has been at the wide receiver position, which isn’t all that deep, as they’ll need some players to emerge as solid targets downfield.

Klint Kubiak: Malik Benson Has ‘Earned’ First-Time Reps

During the preseason opener, Benson only caught two passes for 26 receiving yards, but he was targeted four times and seems to be making his presence felt ahead of his rookie season.

First-year head coach Klint Kubiak gave Benson a vote of confidence on Sunday during media availability after being asked about the rookie wideout getting first-team reps, via Raiders reporter Levi Edwards.

“He’s earned those reps, but he’s got to stay humble and stay hungry,” Kubiak said of Benson.

As of right now, ahead of the team’s second preseason game against the Houston Texans on Thurs. Aug. 20, Benson is sitting ahead of Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. on the depth chart, as he’s currently slated to be a starter along with veteran newcomer Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker at the wide receiver position.

That’s a notable development, considering he’s a rookie who the team selected in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, while Bech was a second-round pick and Thornton was a fourth-round pick in 2025.

It’ll be interesting to see where Benson ultimately lands on the depth chart and if he’s a starter right out of the gate to start the 2026 NFL season.

Raiders Sign Veteran Wide Receiver Noah Brown

Another interesting tidbit about the Raiders’ current situation at wide receiver is a move the team made on Sunday.

Along with releasing defensive tackle Benito Jones, the Raiders signed veteran wide receiver Noah Brown, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and Washington Commanders.

Brown has played eight seasons in the NFL after being selected out of Ohio State with a seventh-round pick by the Cowboys during the 2017 NFL Draft. He didn’t make much of an impact in Dallas until his last year with the team in 2022, when he caught 43 passes for 555 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Following his five-year stint with the Cowboys, Brown landed with the Texans, where he racked up a career-high 567 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

Brown’s latest stint was with the Commanders, playing in a combined 15 games over the course of two seasons, catching 40 passes for 536 receiving yards and one touchdown. He played in only four games last season due to a groin injury early in the 2025 campaign. Then he returned in Week 14 before going down again with a rib injury that ultimately ended his season and time in Washington.