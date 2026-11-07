NFL Announces Punishment for Jets Player After Loss to Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders came away with the Week 8 win over the New York Jets. However, one player is feeling the effects of that victory in their bank account after the NFL announced its fines for Week 8 on Nov. 7.

Joe Tippmann was the lone Jets player from this game to receive a financial penalty from the league. Tippmann’s infraction came from a play in the first quarter at the 14:28 mark for unnecessary roughness due to a low block.

As a result, the league is fining Tippmann $ 12,537 for his action against the Silver and Black. Moreover, this game between the Jets and Raiders proved to be a thriller, with Las Vegas coming from behind to secure the victory.

Raiders’ Quay Walker on Facing Christian McCaffrey

The win over New York puts the Raiders at 4-4 heading into Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers. Las Vegas’ defense will have its hands full against the Niners’ weapons, one of them being Christian McCaffrey.

Ahead of the game on Nov. 8, which marks the return of the Raiders to the Bay Area for the first time in a regular-season game, linebacker Quay Walker spoke about facing McCaffrey and needing to limit the running back’s impact.

“Honestly, we just have to play our technique, whatever the call is,” Walker told reporters on Nov. 6. “We have to trust everybody to do their 1/11 and just do their job. We just execute, stay true to our technique, rally, and do what we need to do.

“He’s a great player, so he’s going to make plays regardless. But whenever we trust our technique, do what we’re supposed to do, rally, and play hard, that’ll probably limit some of the explosive plays he has.”

Michael Mayer on Facing 49ers Defense in Week 9

After scoring 38 points against the Jets’ defense, the Raiders will have a more challenging task scoring points against a San Francisco defense, which is looking for a bounce-back win after losing in Week 7 before their bye week.

Ahead of the Week 9 matchup, tight end Michael Mayer shared his thoughts on facing the Niners’ defensive unit as he’s coming off recording five receptions for 53 receiving yards in the win over New York.

“I mean, they’ve got really good players on defense,” Mayer said in a Nov. 5 video on the Raiders’ YouTube channel. “Their defensive linemen run straight up the field. They’re in what we like to call a sprinter’s stance, and they’re running straight up the field.

“They’ve got an awesome linebacker in Fred Warner. He’s been playing for many, many years, and he does what he does. Look, we’ve got to get hat on hat. We’ve got a great game plan for him.”

While Brock Bowers will get most of the spotlight, Mayer has had a breakout season for the Silver and Black. The tight end has played 280 pass snaps so far this season, leading to a PFF receiving grade of 81.0.

Moreover, he has hauled in 36 receptions on 42 targets for 351 receiving yards and one touchdown while averaging 9.8 yards per reception and generating 180 yards after the catch.