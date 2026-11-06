Raiders’ Michael Mayer Has Strong Message on Facing 49ers Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ offense will be facing a San Francisco 49ers defense eager to get back on the field after they allowed 29 points in the loss to the Atlanta Falcons before their bye week.

Through their first seven games of the 2026 season, the Niners defense has allowed at least 29 points in three contests. Despite those defensive struggles, San Francisco managed to win two of those matchups, defeating the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers’ only loss came against the Falcons, who handed them their first defeat of the season with a 29-20 victory. Moreover, San Francisco’s defense will be facing a Raiders offense coming off a 38-point performance in the win over the New York Jets.

Ahead of the Week 9 matchup, tight end Michael Mayer shared his thoughts on facing the Niners’ defense.

“I mean, they’ve got really good players on defense,” Mayer said in a Nov. 5 video on the Raiders’ YouTube channel. “Their defensive linemen run straight up the field. They’re in what we like to call a sprinter’s stance, and they’re running straight up the field.

“They’ve got an awesome linebacker in Fred Warner. He’s been playing for many, many years, and he does what he does. Look, we’ve got to get hat on hat. We’ve got a great game plan for him.”

Raiders Offense Needs to Keep Doing What They’re Doing

While Brock Bowers will get most of the spotlight, Mayer has had a breakout season for the Silver and Black. The tight end has played 280 pass snaps so far this season, leading to a PFF receiving grade of 81.0.

Moreover, he has hauled in 36 receptions on 42 targets for 351 receiving yards and one touchdown while averaging 9.8 yards per reception and generating 180 yards after the catch.

Mayer also spoke about continuing what worked well against the Jets and having that translate over to this game against San Francisco.

“It was a great day of practice, and Kirk needs to keep doing what he’s doing,” Mayer added. “The offense as a whole needs to keep doing what we’re doing, knowing exactly what we’re doing, where we’re supposed to be, getting the ball out on time, and getting a half a hat in the run game.”

George Kittle Shares Thoughts on Brock Bowers

Meanwhile, 49ers tight end George Kittle shared his thoughts on the Las Vegas star and what’s allowed Bowers to be successful early in his career.

“Confidence in himself, his ability, physical ability,” Kittle told reporters on Nov. 5. “You watch him, he runs routes fully extended like he’s Mike Evans. You put him in tight, and he’s running routes on safeties and linebackers. The way he attacks the ball is very unique. There’s no one who really does it like him.

“He’s a very unique player. I don’t think people give him enough credit for his burst and speed. He’s going to go out there, and I think he’s going to be a huge challenge for our defense. I have no idea what our game plan is for him, but slow him down a little bit, guys.”