49ers’ George Kittle Gets Strong Statement From Raiders’ Quay Walker

The San Francisco 49ers will be looking for a bounce-back win after heading into their bye week following a loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. Moreover, they’ll be in a rowdy atmosphere at home against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Las Vegas will be returning to the Bay Area for a regular-season game for the first time since leaving Oakland. Furthermore, both teams need a win, as the Niners want to get back on track and the Raiders are looking to get over .500.

Ahead of the game on Nov. 8, Raiders linebacker Quay Walker spoke to the media on Nov. 6 and shared his thoughts on 49ers tight end George Kittle as the Silver and Black’s defense will look to limit the impact of the veteran pass catcher.

“Great player, been in this league for a long, long time,” Walker told reporters on Nov. 6 about Kittle. “Knows his ins and outs. Compliments the offense very well. Him and Brock Purdy, the connection they have correlates really well on game day.

“Once again, just another great player. So we just got to trust our technique, put our call in, and rally. We can do what we need to do when it comes time.”

Raiders’ Quay Walker on Facing Christian McCaffrey

Meanwhile, Kittle isn’t the only 49ers weapon that the Raiders defense will need to worry about. Despite dealing with an injury during the loss to the Falcons, Christian McCaffrey is good to go for the game against Las Vegas. As a result, Walker noted what the Silver and Black’s defense needs to do when facing McCaffrey.

“Honestly, we just have to play our technique, whatever the call is,” Walker added. “We have to trust everybody to do their 1/11 and just do their job. We just execute, stay true to our technique, rally, and do what we need to do.

“He’s a great player, so he’s going to make plays regardless. But whenever we trust our technique, do what we’re supposed to do, rally, and play hard, that’ll probably limit some of the explosive plays he has.”

49ers’ George Kittle on Brock Bowers’ Early Success

While Walker is giving praise to players like Kittle, the 49ers veteran also shared his thoughts on Raiders tight end Brock Bowers regarding what has allowed the young player to hit the ground running early in his career.

“Confidence in himself, his ability, physical ability,” Kittle told reporters on Nov. 5. “You watch him, he runs routes fully extended like he’s Mike Evans. You put him in tight, and he’s running routes on safeties and linebackers. The way he attacks the ball is very unique. There’s no one who really does it like him.

“He’s a very unique player. I don’t think people give him enough credit for his burst and speed. He’s going to go out there, and I think he’s going to be a huge challenge for our defense. I have no idea what our game plan is for him, but slow him down a little bit, guys.”

After missing a few games at the start of the season, Bowers has hit the ground running. Bowers has had 41 receptions for 547 yards and has scored five touchdowns in six games, per StatMuse.