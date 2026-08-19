NFL Insider Delivers Reality Check on Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza

With two preseason games left to be played, the plot thickens for the Las Vegas Raiders regarding the quarterback battle between veteran newcomer Kirk Cousins and rookie Fernando Mendoza.

Although new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak recently said that it is Cousins’ “job to lose,” Mendoza has made a lot of noise throughout training camp, turning heads with his performance and making things interesting only a few weeks away from the season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13.

Kirk Cousins ‘Still’ Expected to Be Raiders Starting QB

In the final two preseason games, Mendoza is expected to see considerable time on the field, which gives him the ideal opportunity to gain some ground and put some pressure on Cousins for the starting job ahead of Week 1.

On Tuesday, Mendoza played a lot of first-team reps in the joint practice with the Houston Texans, which became a hot topic of discussion.

Despite Mendoza playing those first-team reps and potentially stealing the job over the next couple of weeks, Cousins is still expected to be the starter to start the 2026 campaign, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“My understanding is it’s still Kirk Cousins to be the starter for the Las Vegas Raiders,” Rapoport said on The Insiders. “That has been the plan throughout. They have announced it. They’ve been very clear. I don’t believe that has changed at all.”

Apparently, Mendoza made an impression on Tuesday against arguably the best defense in the NFL during this joint practice in Houston.

“It does sound, based on my understanding, like today a really good day,” Rapoport said. “He made some good throws. Someone I spoke to who was watching this said they noticed how well he does so many of the little things. It is all positive. … It just doesn’t seem like it is going to be right away in the 2026 season.”

Even though anything can happen over the next few weeks leading up to Week 1, Cousins still seems to be in line to start, with Mendoza learning from the bench to start his NFL career.

Mike Washington Jr. to Bring ‘Physical’ Mindset to the Raiders

Along with Mendoza turning some heads with his performance through Raiders training camp, fellow rookie Mike Washington Jr. has been better than expected so far.

The Arkansas product is trending toward significant playing time this year if he can maintain a high level during the final two preseason games. The rookie running back made it clear he wants to bring a “physical” mindset to the run game moving forward.

“Really just being physical and coming in and running with that mindset,” Washington said. “When you run with a physical mindset, nobody really wants to tackle you. Especially being a bigger back, nobody really wants to deal with that physicality.”

Washington and second-year star Ashton Jeanty are becoming a dynamic duo out of the backfield for the Raiders, which could make this run game a force to be reckoned with this season, and that may help unlock the offense with Cousins or Mendoza under center.