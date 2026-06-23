Raiders Dismantle Narrative With ‘All-In’ Offseason Masterclass

The Las Vegas Raiders won just three games last season. The team fired Pete Carroll and drafted Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NFL draft. Hiring Klint Kubiak, fresh off a Super Bowl victory, as the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks felt like a simultaneously bold and practical move. Yet, the organization did not stop there. In a spate of moves and draft picks, the team, according to CBS Sports, enjoyed a strong offseason.

“The Raiders added the best quarterback prospect available this offseason: Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza. Las Vegas’ placement on this list is not rendered down to just being in position to pick No. 1 overall, however. The organization has made multiple strategic decisions to support Mendoza.”

FERNANDO. MENDOZA. THE PLAY OF A LIFETIME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/g3o5nNNslr — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Whatever detractors may think of the quarterback class, Mendoza graded ahead of all of his draft classmates. Blending together a combination of arm talent and a cerebral approach, the tall signal caller led Indiana to the first 16-0 season in NCAA football history. Normally, first-round quarterbacks walk into a situation with a veteran, tenured head coach who wants to erase the franchise’s last season.

Getting Offensive with Change and Maturity

“From hiring offensive-minded Klint Kubiak to paying free agent center Tyler Linderbaum a top-of-the-market contract to signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, the rookie will have the opportunity to hit the ground running with running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers.

Kubiak receives the credit for turning Sam Darnold from a talented but underachieving quarterback into a full-blown Super Bowl-winning quarterback with an offense that can win both passing and running the ball against any defense.

Offenses for which Klint Kubiak was the OC have ranked ___ in zone concept carry rate. 2021: 2nd

2024: 3rd

2025: 7th Ashton Jeanty averaged 4.10 YPC on zone concepts as a rookie, a massive +36% improvement from his 3.02 YPC on man/gap (worst of 49 RBs).@FantasyPtsData — Ryan Heath (@RyanJ_Heath) June 23, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Moreover, signing Linderbaum solidifies an offensive line that struggled at center since three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson left the franchise. You don’t need PFF stats to see a player who uses leverage and footwork to clear space in the run game.

Defense Undergoes Serious Overhaul

Last season, the Raiders allowed an average of 25.4 points per game, making it impossible to win. Tearing down and creating something better because it’s the priority.

“The team also raised the floor of its defense by signing cornerback Eric Stokes, edge rusher Kwity Paye, and linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean. Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy was a fourth-round selection who, when healthy, was among the best prospects eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft.”

Re-signing Stokes could rank as one of the better quiet moves in the NFL. In starting 16 games, the former Green Bay Packers draft pick held opponents to a 56.7% completion percentage when targeting him. Furthermore, opponents scored just once on passes against him. Granted, no interceptions stand out, but Stokes shutting down wideouts matters more.

Team-first mentality 🤝 Tune in to an all-new episode of Upon Further Review and sit down with DE Kwity Paye ➡️ https://t.co/Vq2adZ4utf pic.twitter.com/6iaWePwMqH — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 9, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Additionally, bringing in Paye and re-signing Malcolm Koonce signify a commitment to improving the passing game. For years, the team attempted to bring in a bookend to take the heat off Maxx Crosby. They spent a first-round pick on Tyree Wilson, who never panned out.

McCoy, who will attempt to rehabilitate from a catastrophic injury, possesses the skillset to become a starter but needs to get healthy and start learning the professional game.

Most importantly, if the Raiders succeed this season, they may need to thank the Baltimore Ravens for the failed Crosby trade.

“Although it feels like a lifetime ago, the Maxx Crosby trade falling through feels like an addition after performatively removing him from the depth chart momentarily.”

The Raiders can enjoy a build with a blend of youth and hungry veterans. Are the additions enough to build a consistent winner?