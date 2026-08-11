Raiders Announce Fernando Mendoza Decision Before Preseason Opener vs. Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders announced a decision involving Fernando Mendoza before their preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Their first unofficial depth chart release installs Kirk Cousins above Mendoza at quarterback, followed by Aidan O’Connell and Jacob Clark.



With the Raiders preparing for their first preseason game on Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals, the decision offers an important indication of how Las Vegas plans to handle Mendoza when the real games begin. The No. 1 overall pick is not opening the year as a co-starter or competing publicly for the Week 1 assignment. He is Cousins’ backup.







What the No. 2 Listing Means



Mendoza had worked behind O’Connell during the offseason program before moving into the second quarterback unit at the start of training camp. Offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko cited the rookie’s growing command of the system, his ability to articulate concepts and the translation of his film preparation to practices, according to Raiders Wire.



The chart codifies Mendoza’s practice-field promotion into a published order. Mendoza is ahead of O’Connell, who started 17 games for Las Vegas across the previous three seasons, but he remains behind Cousins, the 15-year veteran the Raiders have selected to lead the offense, at least for now.



New head coach Klint Kubiak named Cousins the starting quarterback before camp opened, saying he would receive extensive work because he has “played really good football.” Kubiak also said he wanted Mendoza and O’Connell to push the veteran.



Cousins has the job. Mendoza has a path to take it.







When Mendoza Could Take Over



The Raiders’ stated preference has been to develop Mendoza behind an experienced quarterback, rather than send him into the lineup immediately. Cousins arrived as Mendoza’s veteran bridge after general manager John Spytek and Kubiak publicly discussed the benefits of letting a young quarterback learn how an established pro handles the position.



Mendoza has said his focus is preparation and winning, regardless of the eventual decision on playing time. For the moment, that means learning the offense, taking second-team reps and watching Cousins operate on Sundays.



The timetable, however, is not fixed through January. Reports have suggested an ideal Mendoza workload of nine or 10 games, depending on his readiness, Cousins’ performance and the Raiders’ place in the standings.



A move could be made if Cousins struggles, if Las Vegas falls out of contention, or if Mendoza’s preseason and practice work creates a more immediate decision. The reverse is also possible. Cousins could retain the job by playing efficiently enough to make a change unnecessary.



Still, Pro Football Talk noted after the release that Mendoza sitting all season seems unlikely. The first chart does not establish a handoff date. It does establish the order for whenever one arrives.





