Raiders’ Klint Kubiak Shares What Fernando Mendoza Must Learn From Kirk Cousins

Heading into Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders named veteran newcomer Kirk Cousins their starting quarterback against the Miami Dolphins, with highly touted rookie and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza set to begin his professional career on the bench as QB2.

Although Mendoza showed flashes of his potential to be the Raiders’ next franchise quarterback during the NFL preseason, it seemed like the smart move to go with the veteran right out of the gate, giving the rookie some time to learn as the backup.

Klint Kubiak: Fernando Mendoza Must See How ‘NFL Pocket Evaporates Quickly’

On Sunday, the Raiders, led by Cousins under center, made easy work for Malik Willis and the visiting Miami Dolphins, coming away with a 14-point win at Allegiant Stadium to begin the 2026 campaign at 1-0.

Even though he threw two interceptions in the win, Cousins played well, as he also threw for three touchdowns, connecting with star running back Ashton Jeanty on two of those scores.

During Monday’s press conference, new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak spoke to the media and was asked what he hoped Mendoza learned from the Week 1 win against the Dolphins, via team reporter Levi Edwards.

“The NFL pocket evaporates quickly,” Kubiak said. “You got to get the ball out quickly. The ball is on fire.”

Clearly, Kubiak wants Mendoza to see how the speed of the game is much different on the NFL level compared to the college game, which is probably something he won’t really get a grasp of until he gets snaps in the regular season.

As of right now, Cousins is holding on to his starting job under center, and there’s no telling when or if that’ll change over the course of the 2026 NFL season.

However, Kubiak and the Raiders coaching staff appear to be in no rush to thrust the rookie quarterback into the fire, especially after a solid offensive performance in the season opener, in which the team played well on the ground and through the air.

Kirk Cousins Passes Denver Broncos Legend John Elway in TD Passes

Cousins may have only passed for 160 yards in his Raiders debut, connecting with his receivers on 21 of his 30 passes, but he threw three touchdowns, which made NFL history.

As a result of the three-touchdown performance by the 38-year-old, Cousins passed Denver Broncos legend John Elway on the NFL’s all-time touchdown passes list.

Cousins is now sitting at No. 14 on the all-time list for touchdown passes, behind Fran Tarkenton (342), who played for the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants during his Hall of Fame career.

Only two active players currently sit above Cousins on this list of legendary quarterbacks, with reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford (423) at No. 7 and Aaron Rodgers (528) of the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 4.

It comes as no surprise who is at the top of the list, with Raiders part-owner Tom Brady coming in at No. 1 with 649 touchdown passes.