Exclusive: Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty Talks Nukleus, Kubiak & Fernando Mendoza

The start of the 2026 NFL season has officially arrived, with star running back Ashton Jeanty and the new-look Las Vegas Raiders set to host the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 at Allegiant Stadium.

Ahead of Week 1, Jeanty spoke with Heavy about the upcoming season, Klint Kubiak’s offense, Fernando Mendoza, Mike Washington Jr. and his partnership with Nukleus.

Ashton Jeanty Named New Face of Nukleus Platform

You described entering the NFL as suddenly becoming the CEO of your own career. When did that responsibility first become real for you, and which part of it were you least prepared to handle?

“It became real for me when I received my first bonus. All of a sudden, I had to figure out how to manage my money, where to allocate it, figure out what would be the best investment, and what house and car to buy. I wanted to find investments that would set me up comfortably for retirement in the future.

“I was least prepared to deal with all the people that would work with/for me. I got to a point that I realized that they work for me, not the other way around. This made it easier for me to make business decisions with those I surrounded myself with.”

What specific challenge involving your agents, advisors, marketing representatives or other members of your team convinced you that Nukleus was solving a genuine problem for athletes?

“When I got to the NFL, I realized there were so many moving parts – it was challenging and frustrating to get everyone on the same page. Even being with one of the most successful agencies, I still noticed gaps in service. Like tracking when I got paid from marketing deals, setting up W9s. I had to coordinate getting my agent in contact with my financial advisor. There were just a lot of moving parts. A lot of nuances to be aware of.”

Many athletes become paid ambassadors for companies. What made you want to invest your own money in Nukleus and take an ownership stake instead of simply endorsing the platform?

“The biggest motivating factor for me was knowing that Nukleus was not only going to help me but help a bunch of players in the league. I wanted to invest in something that I believed in and knew was going to make a difference in other player’s lives.”

Athletes and their representatives deal with extremely sensitive contractual, financial and personal information. What did you need to learn about Nukleus before feeling comfortable trusting the platform with that side of your career?

“Everything on the platform is secure and private between you and your team. I was shown how you can adjust the roles and permissions so that I had full control of who had access to what information.”

Jeanty to Be Involved More in Raiders’ Passing Game

You led all NFL rookies with 975 rushing yards and 1,321 yards from scrimmage last season. When you evaluate your rookie year, what accomplishment makes you proudest, and what area left you the most motivated to improve?

“I’m probably the proudest of how I handled everything on and off the field my rookie year and all of the adjustments I made to dial in.

“What fires me up the most is continuing to learn every season and refining the structure around my life so that I can be the best version of myself.”

Klint Kubiak has challenged you to become an even more complete running back. Which part of your game have you emphasized most this offseason, and where do you expect fans to notice the biggest difference?

“I expect fans to notice my improvement and involvement in the passing game. I will be running more routes and catching the ball more.”

Ashton Jeanty on Mike Washington Jr: ‘We Bring a Bruising Combination’

Mike Washington Jr. brings a different combination of size and speed to the Raiders’ backfield. How do you envision your playing styles complementing each other this season?

“Together, we bring a bruising combination for defenses. I think we’ll wear down defenses because of our physicality.”

Beyond individual statistics, what would make the 2026 season a successful one for you and the Raiders?

“Continuing to build meaningful relationships with my teammates and coaches. I want to continue connecting with them because those relationships will pay dividends on the field.”

Ashton Jeanty: Klint Kubiak Brings Out ‘My Versatility’

What excites you most about your role in Kubiak’s offense, and how could the new system showcase parts of your game that fans did not see consistency last season?

“I love how much he uses the running back in different ways. Fans will see my versatility: running, catching and blocking.”

What are your thoughts on Fernando Mendoza heading toward Week 1?

“First, he’s a great human being. He’s done a great job of getting better every day. I love what I’ve seen from him so far, and I know he’ll be ready when his number is called.”