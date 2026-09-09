Raiders’ Klint Kubiak Sends Clear Message to Fernando Mendoza Before Week 1

The new-look Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for their first game under new head coach Klint Kubiak, with the storied NFL franchise set to take on the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Although there are still many questions to be answered about this team, which saw significant changes during the offseason, the Kubiak-led group is confident it can get the 2026 season underway on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Klint Kubiak: Fernando Mendoza Must ‘Be Ready’ as QB2

With veteran newcomer Kirk Cousins getting the nod as the new starting quarterback for the Raiders to get the Kubiak era started in Week 1, No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will begin his NFL career as the backup to the journeyman.

Despite starting his professional career as a backup to Cousins, Kubiak stressed that Mendoza needs to be ready heading into Week 1 against the Dolphins because anything can happen once the game gets started, via team reporter Levi Edwards.

“Backups gotta be ready,” Kubiak said of Mendoza. “That’s for every position in the NFL.”

With Cousins being 38 years old and having his fair share of injuries over the course of his career, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that Mendoza gets on the field sooner rather than later during the 2026 campaign, and Kubiak is fully aware of that fact.

It’s a testament to Kubiak’s confidence in Mendoza that the young quarterback will be Cousins’ backup right out of the gate.

Cousins will be under the microscope to begin his stint with the Raiders, as he’ll be judged by his performance every week, knowing that Mendoza is sitting behind him, eager and ready to get his NFL career started.

Ashton Jeanty Practices Ahead of Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Perhaps the biggest question mark for the Raiders heading into the Week 1 clash with the Dolphins is the status of star running back Ashton Jeanty, who has been battling an ankle injury as of late.

Although it initially seemed that Jeanty might be dealing with a serious ankle issue, the second-year back has progressed well, leading up to the first game of the regular season.

On Wednesday, Kubiak gave an update on Jeanty, saying his lead back will be on the practice field, which obviously is a great sign for the Raiders, who have only a few days left before the first game of the 2026 campaign, via Edwards.

“Klint Kubiak confirmed that Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty will practice today heading into Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins,” Edwards wrote on his X account.

It seems as though Jeanty is trending toward playing in Week 1, which means fans might get a peek at what the new backfield will look like with the two-headed monster of Jeanty and rookie Mike Washington Jr.

It would be safe to assume that Kubiak would be a bit nervous heading into his first game as a head coach in the NFL after winning it all as the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks last season.

However, that might not be the case.

“It’s our first game as a staff, our first game as a team,” Kubiak said of Week 1. “That’s what I’m most excited about.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Kubiak handles his first game as the Raiders head coach, as he’ll almost certainly want to make an impression while showing the franchise is heading in the right direction with him at the helm.