Raiders GM Sends Strong Message About Mike Washington Jr. Before Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for Week 1 when the storied NFL franchise will host the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

One of the big questions ahead of this Week 1 matchup against Miami is the status of star running back Ashton Jeanty, who has been dealing with a sprained ankle, casting his availability for the season opener in doubt.

Klint Kubiak ‘Stood on the Table’ for Raiders RB Mike Washington Jr.

Fortunately for the Raiders, the team made a savvy move during the 2026 NFL Draft, bringing in running back Mike Washington Jr. out of Arkansas, who is expected to play a significant role in his first season in Las Vegas.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Raiders general manager John Spytek spoke to the media and was asked what he’s seen from the rookie running back during training camp and the NFL preseason.

Spytek gave credit to new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak for seeing something special in Washington.

“I’ll give Coach Kubiak a lot of credit for this one,” Spytek said of the Raiders drafting Washington. “He stood on a table for that kid at the start of day three, and this is the perfect scheme fit, and we can make this player into a good player. He has what we’re looking for.

“And so it’s hard for any rookie to really carve out meaningful minutes and be as productive as you want them to be, and Mike certainly had a great preseason. Nobody’s taken that away from him, but it gets real, very real, very fast here now. But I think we’re all excited about the track that Mike is on, and I think we have an expectation that he’s going to help us win football games this year.”

With Jeanty on the mend, there’s a chance Washington gets quite a few carries during Week 1 against the Dolphins, even if Jeanty is ready to take on a full workload to begin the 2026 campaign.

Jeanty and Washington could become a lethal backfield duo for the Raiders, making the offense that much more dynamic this season.

Raiders GM John Spytek on ‘Tireless Worker’ Fernando Mendoza

Along with talking about Washington and the rookie’s potential, Spytek also talked about what he’s seen from the team’s No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza.

“He’s a tireless worker,” Spytek said of Mendoza. “He loves football. He loves his teammates. He’s energetic on the field. He’s self-critical. He’s self-aware. He’s very accurate, and so, his time is coming, but he’s got to earn it every day, and he knows that. But I think we’re all very pleased with the person and his work ethic and his commitment to being a great quarterback.”

Unlike Washington, Mendoza will likely have to wait for his opportunity to get on the field during the 2026 season, with veteran Kirk Cousins likely being the starter right out of the gate.

However, Mendoza has definitely turned some heads in his short time with the team and could be getting some snaps sooner rather than later if Cousins struggles.