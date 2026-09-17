‘Communication is Everything’: Can Raiders’ New-Look Safety Tandem Clamp Down on Chargers Passing Game?

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ secondary, especially the safeties, jumps right into a stern test this week. In playing the Los Angeles Chargers, Vegas’ defensive backfield cannot afford the same lapses that allowed the Dolphins to throw the ball vertically without too many interruptions or issues.

Granted, the Raiders did pick off a pass and forced another turnover, but the secondary seemed to take the metaphorical foot off the gas, allowing the Dolphins to stay in relative striking range. They will face Justin Herbert, who completed 17-of-27 passes for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception each. Players like veteran Jeremy Chinn and rookie Treydan Stukes need to be the stabilizing force on the back end.

Justin Herbert in his first game with OC Mike McDaniel: 17-of-27

209 passing yards

1 TD, 1 INTpic.twitter.com/R6PbaD3qxc https://t.co/cVwBGsFgPa — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 13, 2026

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Known Enemy

In his seventh season, Herbert is completely familiar with the Raiders, despite both sides undergoing radical coaching and personnel changes. The rangy signal-caller owns an 8-3 career record, passing for 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Herbert consistently exploits the Raiders’ weaknesses. Regardless of the play called, he finds a way to make them pay. Chinn identified Herbert’s elite skill set early.

To stop Herbert, the Raiders need the coverage to step up.

“He can throw the ball anywhere on the field, and he’s as good as anybody in the league.”

To stop Herbert, the Raiders must improve their coverage. Granted, the pass rush will aim to apply pressure aggressively. However, Herbert contains that internal clock, a preferred time to throw. If Vegas alters that, making him hold the ball just a tick longer, the rush will get there. While Herbert is elusive for his size, he will not run away from the Raiders’ linebackers or defensive backs.

Veteran Takes Charge

Chinn becomes even more important on Sunday. His ability to play in the box, slot, and deep shows a knack for jumping, crossing routes, and challenging everything in the intermediate area. Getting Herbert uncomfortable in their medium could be what helps the Raiders win the game. He praised defensive coordinator Rob Leonard’s trusting him as the key.

“I’m able to move around a lot, play different spots of the field… [Rob] gives players a lot of leeway as far as the call goes. Once we understand what the offense is trying to do, we can put ourselves in positions.”

Jeremy Chinn punches the ball out and the @Raiders recover the fumble! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/UbmhMGjqy4 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2026

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When Talking Leads to Action

Stukes, in his first NFL season, made the starting roster on the strength of strong play and athletic ability. According to him, a key intangible element of the Raiders’ strategy could prove pivotal, not only for the upcoming game but also for the remainder of the season.

“Communication is everything… we all have to be on the same page. Overcommunicating during the week translates to the game so we can be calm in that moment with no panic.”

Instead of playing freelancing or guessing without direction, the safeties act as the nets, making sure that everyone is accounted for. That led to the rookie’s first career interception. Yet, for as dynamic as the play was, Stukes gave credit to those in front of him.

“It was a blessing, honestly… so much fun to watch them get after it. To see them get after the quarterback like that makes my job easier.

The Raiders’ safeties will face a team that wants to throw it with abandon at all three levels. Still, with Herbert’s arm talent, they cannot get careless vertically, as he will want to test them. Can the Raiders find a way?