Raiders Sign Former Cowboys, Commanders Starting Wide Receiver in Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting over in the 2026 campaign, but optimism surrounding this team is high. Fernando Mendoza, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, looked like the real deal in his preseason debut, and even though he won’t start right away, there’s a belief that Kirk Cousins can help this offense achieve big things right away.

While Las Vegas isn’t exactly loaded on this side of the ball, there are some big-name threats who are capable of ripping off big plays when they have the football in their hands. The Raiders’ front office has still been exploring additions in the playmaker department ahead of the start of the season, which led them to sign veteran wide receiver Noah Brown in free agency on Sunday.

Raiders Sign Noah Brown in Free Agency

Brown broke into the pros as a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft with the Dallas Cowboys. It initially took him some time to carve out a role with the team, as he played sparingly during his first three years in the league, but Brown eventually managed to earn more and more snaps as time went on.

In 2022, Brown chose the perfect time to put together a breakout campaign, as he caught 43 passes for 555 yards and three touchdowns over 16 games, 13 of which were starts. Brown would then spend a year with the Houston Texans before latching on with the Washington Commanders, where he played a big role in their unexpected run to the NFC Championship Game (35 REC, 453 YDS, 1 TD).

The 2025 campaign was pretty much a wash for Brown, as he played in just four games and only caught five passes for 83 total yards. That led the two sides to part ways, with Brown spending much of the offseason looking for a new home. With Week 1 drawing near, the Raiders decided to come in right before the buzzer and sign Brown, giving him an opportunity to emerge as a secondary target in the passing game.

“Raiders signed former Cowboys WR Noah Brown,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Where Does Noah Brown Fall on Raiders Wide Receiver Depth Chart?

If there’s a spot where Las Vegas could use some help, it’s at wide receiver. Right now, the team’s top trio is Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, and Malik Benson, which isn’t exactly an encouraging group. Guys like tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty are the focal points of the offense, but the Raiders don’t have much in terms of proven talent at wide receiver right now.

Brown isn’t exactly a No. 1 option, but he could earn some snaps as a veteran target who knows how to get open in the NFL. Youngsters Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. also are pretty much roster locks at this point, meaning Brown is competing for what could only be one roster spot. The odds are long, but Brown’s track record makes him a guy worth watching as training camp continues to unfold.