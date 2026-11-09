Richard Sherman Makes Ashton Jeanty Concerns Clear After Raiders Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders fell in Week 9 to the San Francisco 49ers, 38-17 on Nov. 8 at Levi’s Stadium. Moreover, concerns regarding Ashton Jeanty continued, as the second-year running back didn’t have an impactful performance against the Niners.

Jeanty had six carries for 25 rushing yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, with his longest run being nine yards. Meanwhile, the former Top 10 pick didn’t have much of an impact in the passing game, recording five receptions on seven targets for negative five yards.

After the loss to San Francisco, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman shared his thoughts on Jeanty’s concerning trend of performances.

“Ashton Jeanty continues to struggle,” Sherman said on the Nov. 9 edition of “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “He only had six carries in this game for 25 yards, so I guess his average improved a little bit. He also had five catches for negative five yards. Again, he just can’t find any footing in the National Football League so far.

“… I don’t really know where you go if you’re the Raiders; I think you’re pretty excited and happy with the progress you’ve seen. Obviously, the Ashton Jeanty issue continues to seem glaring in my eyes. He has not been as productive as I thought he would be, and I’m sure the Raiders thought he would be coming out of Boise State.”

Ashton Jeanty Hasn’t Taken Step Many Had Hoped

Moreover, Sherman noted that Jeanty’s production is alarming, given that he believed that the running back would benefit the most from the hiring of head coach Klint Kubiak.

“You thought once Klint Kubiak came in as the head coach and put his system in place, and they got some offensive line help, he would be more productive, but he has not been,” Sherman added.

“So, I’m interested to see what they do going forward, whether they continue to give Mike Washington Jr. more carries or allow Ashton Jeanty to keep learning on the job. But he’s been struggling so far.”

So far this season, Jeanty has played 360 total snaps for the Raiders, leading to a 66.8 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he has carried the ball 108 times for 337 rushing yards and one touchdown while averaging 3.1 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 10 missed tackles as a runner.

In the passing game, Jeanty has caught 37 passes on 46 targets for 376 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Mike Florio on Raiders QB Situation After Loss to 49ers

Jeanty wasn’t alone in having a challenging game against the 49ers. Kirk Cousins had a difficult performance in the loss, going 22-for-32 on his pass attempts for 216 passing yards, one touchdown, three interceptions, and a passer rating of 58.9.

With Cousins turning the ball over three times and Las Vegas not appearing to be a serious playoff contender, NBC Sports’ Mike Florio believes it’s time to make the switch and begin the Fernando Mendoza era with the Raiders.

“Now that the Raiders have fallen to 4-5, it seems inevitable they’re going to go to Fernando Mendoza,” Florio said in a Nov. 8 video on the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel. “They have Aidan O’Connell there to back up Mendoza if they move Cousins.

“Maybe they’re just being stubborn. I think they’re trying to be shrewd. They’re trying to be strategic. They’re trying to make it known that if you really want this guy, we’re not just giving him to you. You’re going to have to give us something that really gets our attention.”