Raiders Get Blunt Message on QB Situation After Loss to 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 4-5 after their 38-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9 on Nov. 8 at Levi’s Stadium. Moreover, the loss raises the question of whether the Silver and Black should make a change at the quarterback position.

Kirk Cousins had a challenging performance in the loss, going 22-for-32 on his pass attempts for 216 passing yards, one touchdown, three interceptions, and a passer rating of 58.9.

With Cousins turning the ball over three times and Las Vegas not appearing to be a serious playoff contender, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco believes it’s time to make the switch and begin the Fernando Mendoza era with the Raiders.

“It’s time,” Prisco said during a Nov. 8 appearance on “CBS Sports HQ.” “Now is the time. The Raiders aren’t going to the postseason. They’re not making the playoffs. Get on with it and bring Fernando Mendoza in and let him play. I think this is the moment when you need to start doing that.

“Personally, I probably would have done it a lot earlier. But if they’re building this thing for him and trying to get him in at the right time, they can’t sit him the whole year. He’s got to play, and now is the time. It is officially Fernando Mendoza time for the Raiders.”

Michael Mayer on If Frustration Will Begin to Spill Over

The Raiders committed five turnovers and shot themselves in the foot, with some of them coming in the 49ers’ end of the field, so that meant Las Vegas left potential points on the table to try and close the gap between them and the Niners.

Michael Mayer was one of the players who fumbled near the Niners’ end zone, and afterward the tight end shared his thoughts on the turnovers that the team had and how the team can’t let frustration boil over amid their 4-5 record.

“We’ve got a bunch of hard workers on this team,” Mayer told reporters postgame. “We’ve got gritty workers, gritty football players and veterans. We love to play football; we love coming to work and playing football [and] we’re just going to get back to work and keep practicing.

“Obviously, I’m going to be on top of the ball security details. We’ve got a bunch of people on this team who love football and love to win, so that’s not going to be a problem for this team.”

Quay Walker on Raiders’ Mistakes Against the 49ers

Meanwhile, on defense, the Raiders struggled to get consistent key stops but did manage to secure one interception. However, when the offense turns the ball over five times, that one takeaway doesn’t feel as big as it should. After the loss to the 49ers, linebacker Quay Walker spoke about the team’s mistakes.

“That’s one thing you don’t want to do,” Walker told reporters. “Mistakes are going to happen in this game, but you don’t want them to continue to pile up. As a team, I know for a fact we’ll get better at it. This is something I don’t want to continue saying each and every week.

“It’s one thing to say it and another thing to do it. We have to figure out how we’re going to eventually do it so this won’t be a subject we end up talking about every week.”