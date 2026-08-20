Former NFL Head Coach Sends Warning to Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders may not necessarily win many games in 2026, but there’s quite a bit of optimism surrounding the team. That’s because the team selected star quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, with the hope being that he can become the team’s long-term starter under center.

While hopes are high for Mendoza, he won’t be starting right away, as Kirk Cousins is on track to be the team’s Week 1 starter. Despite that, Mendoza should find his way onto the field at some point in the upcoming campaign, but if you ask former NFL head coach Steve Mariucci, he thinks things could be more difficult than expected for the ex-Indiana Hoosiers star as he transitions to the pros.

Steve Mariucci Gets Brutally Honest on Fernando Mendoza

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In his lone season with Indiana, Mendoza solidified himself as the top quarterback prospect in his draft class. In 16 games, Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns, which helped him win the 2025 Heisman Trophy Award and lead the Hoosiers to victory over the Miami Hurricanes in the National Championship Game.

Mendoza isn’t necessarily the flashiest player in the world, but he’s an NFL-ready player who has quite a bit of upside. Still, Las Vegas didn’t want to immediately turn things over to him, which led the front office to sign the veteran Cousins to a one-year, $20 million contract in free agency to come in and act as the bridge to Mendoza.

Depending on how Cousins plays, Mendoza may not see the field very much as a rookie, which may be for the better. When he does play, though, Mariucci is going to be keeping close tabs on him, as he feels his “baptism by fire” will provide a good idea of what he will be able to accomplish during his time in the pros.

“Mendoza is the man to watch this season,” Mariucci said in an interview with casino.org. “I’m watching him closely coming out of this draft to see when he plays and then how well he plays. It’s going to be a baptism by fire. It’s going to be hard for him, but he’s my standout pick for the season based on raw talent.”

All Eyes Will Be on Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders in 2026

There’s no tried-and-true way to properly develop a quarterback in the NFL, but in recent years, teams have seen success when allowing a young gun like Mendoza to develop behind the scenes in the early going, before eventually getting snaps in low-stakes situations. Throwing guys into the fire right away can work, but it can also be detrimental to a player’s development if the offense struggles.

Las Vegas has guys on offense who can help Mendoza succeed, but there’s no doubt that this unit is not a finished product, which makes giving him snaps right away somewhat risky. After starring in his preseason debut, there’s a lot of buzz surrounding Mendoza, but Mariucci has seen this script before, which is why he is preaching patience ahead of his rookie campaign.