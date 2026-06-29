Tom Brady Sets Raiders Expectations for 2026 Season After 2025 Failures

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady built his entire career on just one trait: winning. Last year, the franchise did very little in that regard. The losing became commonplace. As the team finished 3-14, the minority owner wore those losses on his face when he described last year. In an interview with the Stick to Football Podcast, Brady discussed last year and what he expects to see in the fall.

“Last year, we just underperformed in every area. And it’s everybody’s fault. That’s the reality. There’s nobody who did a good job. There’s not one player in the organization, not anybody involved, who did the job to the level it needs to be done at. And everybody needs to improve. ”

The Raiders fired Pete Carroll, ending a regrettable period in team history. The Raiders averaged 14.2 points per game, good enough for last place, while combining an absent run game with an invisible passing attack. Now, that doesn’t absolve the defense, which allowed 48 touchdowns. Geno Smith led the league with 17 interceptions.

Under those circumstances, having one wideout (Tre Tucker) with more than 600 receiving yards tells a different story. Moreover, Chip Kelly’s offense fell flat on its face to the point, he was fired during the season.

Should Brady’s Comments Ruffle Feathers?

When you look at last year’s team, tight end Brock Bowers and pass rusher Maxx Crosby excelled. Bowers led the team with 696 yards, catching 74.4% of his passes, stepping in as the main target. He understands how to build a winning culture at a cultural level. In es. Likewise, Crosby tallied ten sacks. However, neither of those stat lines meets elite standards. In all honesty, they appear good, but not good enough to overcome losing, and that is what many expect their leaders to do.

Brock Bowers 4 REC, 63 YDS, 2 TDs vs LAC Today. Core building piece for the Raiders.pic.twitter.com/9LkDNQQM2x https://t.co/Ei6Yz4mxCP — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) December 1, 2025

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The Next 8 Months

Brady demands improvement and does not seem likely to endure another three-win campaign.

Brady’s expectations for 2026 are much higher after the changes.

“A massive improvement. And I would expect daily improvement, and I’d expect hourly improvement,” he said. “I really would. Every day that goes by, when you’re on a good team, every day and every week goes by, you should be better. Like, a good team should be better at the end of the season than the beginning of the season, or you’re not a good team. If you have more time together and more practice and you’re getting worse, something’s wrong.”

Let’s freaking go! We have selected Fernando Mendoza with the 1st overall pick. 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Rj73FaAu11 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 24, 2026

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This is where Kubiak enters the picture. In Seattle, as offensive coordinator, he sat on the ground floor of building an offensive culture. Pete Carroll, while successful, may not have been prepared to build from the bottom up. However, installing Kelly as the offensive coordinator appeared to doom the team from the start. Now, the team needs to move forward.

Ashton Jeanty will possibly serve as the focal point of the offense. Remember, under Kubiak, Seattle executed everything through the running game, not the other way around. That said, what other moves does the front office make to build a winning foundation?