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Tom Brady Sets Raiders Expectations for 2026 Season After 2025 Failures

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Raiders Minority Owner Tom Brady
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Raiders minority owner Tom Brady draws out the card of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mandel NGAN - Pool/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady built his entire career on just one trait: winning. Last year, the franchise did very little in that regard. The losing became commonplace. As the team finished 3-14, the minority owner wore those losses on his face when he described last year. In an interview with the Stick to Football Podcast, Brady discussed last year and what he expects to see in the fall.

“Last year, we just underperformed in every area. And it’s everybody’s fault. That’s the reality. There’s nobody who did a good job. There’s not one player in the organization, not anybody involved, who did the job to the level it needs to be done at. And everybody needs to improve. ”

The Raiders fired Pete Carroll, ending a regrettable period in team history. The Raiders averaged 14.2 points per game, good enough for last place, while combining an absent run game with an invisible passing attack. Now, that doesn’t absolve the defense, which allowed 48 touchdowns. Geno Smith led the league with 17 interceptions.

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Fernando Mendoza

GettyHENDERSON, NEVADA – APRIL 24: Quarterback Fernando Mendoza (L), selected yesterday by the Las Vegas Raiders as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, looks on as Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Health Performance Center on April 24, 2026 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Under those circumstances, having one wideout (Tre Tucker) with more than 600 receiving yards tells a different story. Moreover, Chip Kelly’s offense fell flat on its face to the point, he was fired during the season.

 

Should Brady’s Comments Ruffle Feathers?

When you look at last year’s team, tight end Brock Bowers and pass rusher Maxx Crosby excelled. Bowers led the team with 696 yards, catching 74.4% of his passes, stepping in as the main target. He understands how to build a winning culture at a cultural level. In es. Likewise, Crosby tallied ten sacks. However, neither of those stat lines meets elite standards. In all honesty, they appear good, but not good enough to overcome losing, and that is what many expect their leaders to do.

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The Next 8 Months

Brady demands improvement and does not seem likely to endure another three-win campaign.

Brady’s expectations for 2026 are much higher after the changes.

“A massive improvement. And I would expect daily improvement, and I’d expect hourly improvement,” he said. “I really would. Every day that goes by, when you’re on a good team, every day and every week goes by, you should be better. Like, a good team should be better at the end of the season than the beginning of the season, or you’re not a good team. If you have more time together and more practice and you’re getting worse, something’s wrong.”

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This is where Kubiak enters the picture. In Seattle, as offensive coordinator, he sat on the ground floor of building an offensive culture. Pete Carroll, while successful, may not have been prepared to build from the bottom up. However, installing Kelly as the offensive coordinator appeared to doom the team from the start. Now, the team needs to move forward.

Ashton Jeanty will possibly serve as the focal point of the offense. Remember, under Kubiak, Seattle executed everything through the running game, not the other way around. That said, what other moves does the front office make to build a winning foundation?

Terrance Biggs Terrance started at heavy.com in January 2026 He is a veteran sportswriter with 12 years of experience, covering NFL, College, and MLB. Terrance has held positions at Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Sports Network. A graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's in Communication, he is also a voting member of the Football Writers Association of America, United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. More about Terrance Biggs

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Tom Brady Sets Raiders Expectations for 2026 Season After 2025 Failures

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