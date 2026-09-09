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Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Confirms New Starter on Offense

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Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Kayode Awosika will be the starting left guard this season.
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers during warm up before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on August 27, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday to kick off the 2026 season.

They will be fielding a new-look offense under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Los Angeles is expected to be balanced and dangerous in the new scheme. Although they are returning several skill position players, the Chargers have significant turnover within their offensive line and tight end group.

Los Angeles Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Announces Kayode Awosika as New Starting LG

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Harbaugh confirmed that Awosika will start at left guard for the Chargers this season.

“He’s been very consistently good,” Harbaugh said of Awosika.

Awosika entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021, signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. After spending most of that year on their practice squad, the Detroit Lions signed him in 2022. In four years with Detroit, Awosika played in 49 regular season games, starting 11. He then signed with the Chargers during the 2026 offseason.

Jim Harbaugh High on Chargers’ Offensive Line

Los Angeles will have new starters at all three interior offensive line spots from one year ago. Harbaugh gives a ton of credit to offensive line coach Butch Barry for getting the most out of his group of players.

“A ton of credit to Barry,” Harbaugh said. “I’ve been enamored with his coaching style since the first or second time we were on the grass in OTAs. His meetings, individual periods, there hasn’t been a day where it’s changed or he’s had a bad day. Therefore, his players haven’t had a bad day. They’ve been locked and loaded for every one of those. Why did we keep 11 offensive linemen on the 53? Because they’ve all done a tremendous job in their training, in taking what they’re learning on the field, and then executing it. Happy for where that position group is right now.”

The Chargers will return Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt at the offensive tackle positions, which is perhaps the most crucial element to their offense. Slater missed the entire 2025 season with a torn patellar tendon, and Alt missed 11 games with a right ankle injury. Starting at center will be rookie Jake Slaughter, who made 33 starts at Florida during his four-year collegiate career.

Nick Roesch Nick Roesch covers the NFL for Heavy Sports, with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers. He previously covered the Chiefs for USA TODAY Sports' Chiefs Wire, and all 32 NFL teams for A to Z Sports. Roesch's career in sports media spans 10 years. More about Nick Roesch

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Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Confirms New Starter on Offense

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