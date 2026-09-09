Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Confirms New Starter on Offense

The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday to kick off the 2026 season.

They will be fielding a new-look offense under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Los Angeles is expected to be balanced and dangerous in the new scheme. Although they are returning several skill position players, the Chargers have significant turnover within their offensive line and tight end group.

Los Angeles Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Announces Kayode Awosika as New Starting LG

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Harbaugh confirmed that Awosika will start at left guard for the Chargers this season.

“He’s been very consistently good,” Harbaugh said of Awosika.

Awosika entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021, signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. After spending most of that year on their practice squad, the Detroit Lions signed him in 2022. In four years with Detroit, Awosika played in 49 regular season games, starting 11. He then signed with the Chargers during the 2026 offseason.

Jim Harbaugh High on Chargers’ Offensive Line

Los Angeles will have new starters at all three interior offensive line spots from one year ago. Harbaugh gives a ton of credit to offensive line coach Butch Barry for getting the most out of his group of players.

“A ton of credit to Barry,” Harbaugh said. “I’ve been enamored with his coaching style since the first or second time we were on the grass in OTAs. His meetings, individual periods, there hasn’t been a day where it’s changed or he’s had a bad day. Therefore, his players haven’t had a bad day. They’ve been locked and loaded for every one of those. Why did we keep 11 offensive linemen on the 53? Because they’ve all done a tremendous job in their training, in taking what they’re learning on the field, and then executing it. Happy for where that position group is right now.”

The Chargers will return Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt at the offensive tackle positions, which is perhaps the most crucial element to their offense. Slater missed the entire 2025 season with a torn patellar tendon, and Alt missed 11 games with a right ankle injury. Starting at center will be rookie Jake Slaughter, who made 33 starts at Florida during his four-year collegiate career.