Chargers Get Concerning Ladd McConkey Update After Cardinals Loss

The Los Angeles Chargers began the third season of the Jim Harbaugh era with a loss against the Arizona Cardinals, 26-14, and suffered a major injury.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey suffered an injury in the third quarter and was sidelined for the rest of the game.

Harbaugh didn’t have much information about the WR after the loss, but said McConkey has an injury to his chest.

Now, a day after the loss, the head coach spoke to the media and gave a concerning update regarding Ladd McConkey.

Ladd McConkey Injury Update

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed Ladd McConkey is dealing with a rib injury and is currently listed as day-to-day.

“Chargers WR Ladd McConkey is dealing with a rib injury and is now considered day-to-day, per HC Jim Harbaugh. Chargers say they want to see how McConkey feels this week before determining his availability Sunday.”

If the wide receiver misses the Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, it would be a big blow to the Chargers’ offense.

In the season opener, McConkey was Justin Herbert‘s number one target. The third-year wide receiver led the team in targets, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while tied for the most catches.

If offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and Herbert were to be with McConkey, it could force the Bolts’ receiving room, which lacks depth, to find a solid replacement. Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris were the two other receivers in the room to record a catch in the loss to Arizona.

The positive for the Chargers is that it is not a long-term injury, barring any setbacks or reaggravation.

Since being drafted by the Bolts in the 2024 NFL Draft, Ladd McConkey has been one of Herbert’s go-to weapons. If the quarterback doesn’t have him, it would set the Bolts up with a negative record in the division.

Raiders Get Positive News On Pro Bowler

With Week 1 in the books, the Los Angeles Chargers will face divisional rival, the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.

While the Bolts may be without Ladd McConkey, the Raiders are getting one of their best players in the upcoming matchup.

Tight end Brock Bowers, a two-time Pro Bowl and one-time All-Pro, is set to make his season debut against Los Angeles in Week 2 after undergoing a procedure on his knee.

It was originally reported that the tight end would miss two weeks. But Bowers appears to be ahead in his recovery, which spells bad news for the Bolts defense that allowed 277 passing yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Cardinals.

First-time NFL defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary already had a lot on his plate on his debut against the Cardinals. Now, the DC will have to prepare for one of the best tight ends in the league.

If the Los Angeles Chargers were to get Ladd McConkey for Week 2, it could even the playing field on offense.