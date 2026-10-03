Chargers Star Khalil Mack Emerges as Top Trade Candidate

Khalil Mack and the Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2026 season with Super Bowl aspirations. While the defense has been solid, the offense has not held up its end of the bargain.

The Chargers sit at 0-3 and are gearing up for a road game against the Seattle Seahawks. This follows a loss in Buffalo in which the Chargers defense forced five turnovers and the team still lost.

An 0-4 start would realistically end any playoff hopes, even with all the talent on the roster. That would indicate there are just too many problems to overcome after a month of losing.

It would also open up the team to start trading players, focusing on rebuilding the roster for 2027 and beyond. Mack would instantly become a top option to be moved for several reasons.

Analyst Highlights Khalil Mack as Trade Option

Mack is 35 years old and is playing on a one-year deal in 2026. ESPN’s Dan Graziano published an article Friday detailing 10 NFL players who could be on the move before the trade deadline. Mack showed up on his list, and the analyst noted this conversation will fade away if the Chargers can start living up to the preseason hype.

If not, that is where a trade makes too much sense.

“But if they don’t turn it around, and if they think they’re slipping out of contention come early November, Mack could be appealing to a contending team looking to improve its pass rush for the stretch run,” Graziano wrote. “He signed for one year and $18 million this offseason, but $10 million of that was a signing bonus that has already been paid. So an acquiring team would be on the hook for only whatever remains of his $8 million salary at the time of the trade. Mack has two sacks through three games.”

A key piece of information is that Mack has already been paid $10 million as a signing bonus. Thus, his new team would only take on the remaining amount of his $8 million being paid throughout the season.

This means a contending team could add the nine-time Pro Bowler on a bargain deal. His play has declined with age in recent years, however, a chance at a Super Bowl could lead to inspired play from the veteran.

Chargers Facing a Crucial Week 4 Matchup

It’s rather alarming the Chargers are already dealing with a season-defining game in Week 4. One could argue it’s franchise-defining if the team loses to the Seahawks and begins a massive sell-off of veteran talent.

Continued losing could even mean the team entertains moving on from Justin Herbert, though that would represent the most extreme move of all. Mike McDaniel may be the fall guy before the franchise reaches that point.

A Mack trade would bring some draft capital back to the Chargers. However, it would also represent raising the white flag in what was supposed to be a contending season.